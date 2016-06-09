mihailomilovanovic / Getty

12 of Muscle & Fitness Hers Readers' Favorite Ab Workouts

Try these fresh ways to work your midsection all year round.

It's never a bad time to start sculpting those abs! To help you out, we put together a slideshow of our best abs workouts (in no particular order). From planks to reverse crunches…even squats, these workouts are each incredible in their own way. The best part? You get to pick which one fits best for you. Take a look!

Countdown to Abs

This Countdown to Abs diet and exercise plan is designed to fit into your current workout schedule and consists of three four-week phases. Tips such as eliminating salt or bringing more protein into your diet will help you lose flab and look good.

10 Moves to Target Your Lower Abs

These 10 Moves to Target Your Lower Abs will not only strengthen your core, but it will ensure that every inch of your torso gets the attention it needs. Get that six-pack with moves such as a suspended mountain climber or a glute bridge.

8 Weeks to Six-Pack Abs

This workout includes helpful moves that will work your entire midsection, as well as a diet plan that will aid in losing that pesky belly flab. Not only that, but the 8 Weeks to Six-Pack Abs plan also incorporates cardio, giving your body a leaner look.

3 Must Try Moves for Killer Abs

We talked to fitness pros for their top abs workouts to give you three moves for killer abs.

8 Things You Need to Know About Your Abs

We love our abs, but we may not always know everything about them. While this may not necessarily count as a workout, 8 Things You Need to Know About Your Abs is a quick and fun way to learn more about those core muscles--like how often to work them each week.

Four Weeks to Six-Pack Abs

Four Weeks to Six-Pack Abs is designed to tackle all three abdominal regions. Demonstrated by IFBB fitness competitor Oksana Grishina, consider trying the corkscrew or the matrix to work your transverse abdominis. Or maybe you could try the lying dumbbell crunch to work your rectus abdominis!

Plank Your Way to Flat Abs

Love ‘em or hate ‘em, planks are an excellent workout for the abdominal muscles. This Plank Your Way to Flat Abs 30-day challenge asks you to do a different plank each day, and soon enough you’ll notice a difference!

Oksana Grishina's Six-Pack Abs Workout Plan

Who wouldn’t want abs like Oksana Grishina's? The two-time Olympia fitness champion's Six-Pack Abs Workout Plan will help you get a six-pack that anyone would be jealous of. With abs like this athlete's you'll see why her workouts are on this list twice.

The Secret to Ripped Abs

In the Secret to Ripped Abs workout, IFBB figure pro Candice Keene shows you exactly what you need to do to get that carved midsection.

7 Moves For Sculpted Abs

Celebrity trainer Kira Stokes gives you 7 Moves For Sculpted Abs--exercises that will work your abs all angles. From moves like the twisted knee truck to the boat-pose snow angel, you’ll definitely give your torso a great workout.

Shortcut to Amazing Abs

Offering a great mix of weighted cross-body, compound, and isolation exercises, you can use this Shortcut to Amazing Abs feature to get great abs in no time. Don’t believe it? Just try a kettlebell pullover or a single-arm cable toe touch and see for yourself!

The Secret to a Killer Core

What exactly is The Secret to a Killer Killer Core? Patience, hard work, and moves like those demonstrated in this article. It’s also important to remember that to get that killer core, you need to work the rest of your body, too.

