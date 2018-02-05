Workouts

The Strength-Training Workout to Burn Fat Fast

Squeeze in a super-efficient strength session to work all your key muscles ASAP.

Woman Flexing Bicep
Jay Sullivan / M+F Magazine
Jay Sullivan / M+F Magazine
Duration 40 min
Exercises 13
Equipment Yes

Don't let your busy schedule keep you from getting your sweat on! This routine from Muscle & Fitness Hers technical adviser Gino Caccavale, the creator of the Rezist program, targets multiple muscles at the same time so you can blast more calories and get your workout done pronto. All you need is two sets of dumbbells (one light, one medium/heavy) and about 40 minutes.

Dumbbell training is the most effective way to do a variety of movements you just can’t get with a barbell or machine. Plus, it addresses any imbalances in muscles or joints,” Caccavale says. This routine will fire up all your muscles and get your heart rate up quickly so you can get on with the rest of your day.

Directions: If you want to keep your heart rate elevated, do this workout as a circuit, completing one full set of each move, then repeat a second time. If you want to focus more on strength, do two sets of each exercise, resting for about a minute between each set. 

End your workout with a metabolic-boosting finisher set of high-intensity body-weight moves—or use it as a quick energy-boosting circuit for days when you have only a few minutes to spare.

The Calorie-blasting Strength Workout

Exercise 1

Dumbbell Glute Bridge Chest Press You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Bridge Chest Press thumbnail
2 sets
20 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2

Lateral Hip Lift You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Lateral Hip Lift thumbnail
2 sets
20* reps
-- rest
*Per side.

Exercise 3

Reverse Lunge to Single-leg Kickback You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Reverse Lunge to Single Leg Kickback thumbnail
2 sets
20* reps
-- rest
*Per side.

Exercise 4

Squat Dumbbell Biceps Curl You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Seated Curl thumbnail
2 sets
20 reps
-- rest

Exercise 5

Dumbbell Deadlift High Pull You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Deadlift High Pull thumbnail
2 sets
20 reps
-- rest

Exercise 6

Dumbbell T Raise You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell T Raise thumbnail
2 sets
20* reps
-- rest
*Per side.

Exercise 7

Dumbbell Squat Reach You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Squat Reach thumbnail
2 sets
20 reps
-- rest

Exercise 8

Lunge to Overhead Raise You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Lunge to Overhead Raise thumbnail
2 sets
20* reps
-- rest
*Per side.

Exercise 9

Single-arm Pull Crunch You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Single-Arm Pull Crunch thumbnail
2 sets
25* reps
-- rest
*Per side.

Metabolic-boosting finisher

Exercise 1

Tap and Clap Squat How to
Tap and Clap Squat thumbnail
-- sets
20 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2

Burpee How to
Burpee With Pushup thumbnail
-- sets
10-15 reps
-- rest

Exercise 3

Skaters How to
Skaters thumbnail
-- sets
20 reps
-- rest

Exercise 4

General Plank You'll need: No Equipment How to
General Plank thumbnail
-- sets
20* reps
-- rest
*Perform as a plank shoulder tap. Do 20 reps per side.
