6 Myths of Vegetarian Bodybuilding

2. Deficient in Essential Nutrients

Many people believe that a vegetarian diet lacks the nutrients that bodybuilders need to sustain energy for physical exertion. Although there is some truth behind this myth, it can be easily overcome with vitamin-rich foods and natural supplements.

On a vegetarian diet, you will need to closely monitor your intake of vitamin B12, iron, and zinc, because plant-sourced nutrients are absorbed differently in the body than meat-sourced nutrients.

Researchers who published a relevant study in the “Journal of Clinical Chemistry” found that over 60% of vegetarian test subjects were deficient in vitamin B12, and supplements of this vitamin are regularly prescribed by doctors.

Although supplement capsules are safely and effectively used by bodybuilders, the best source of nutrients always comes from whole foods. Try incorporating more of these products into your vegetarian diet to compensate for the absence of meat-sourced nutrients:

Foods rich in vitamin B12:

Nutritional yeast

Organic spinach

Soy milk

Yogurt

Foods rich in iron:

Breakfast cereals

Beans

Eggs

Raisins and prunes

Dark green leafy vegetables

Foods rich in zinc: