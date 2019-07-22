zeljkosantrac / Getty

6 Myths of Vegetarian Bodybuilding

We separate fact from fiction when it comes to fueling your body with a plant-based diet.

Whether you’ve been a lifelong vegetarian or just recently started phasing meat out of your meals, you’ve probably been confronted with some misconceptions about your diet choices. Society and culture have led us to believe that we need to eat meat in order to grow big and strong.

It’s time to debunk the vegetarian myths that make bodybuilders reluctant to consider adopting a plant-based diet.

1. Not Enough Protein

This is the most common myth about vegetarian bodybuilders and athletes.

While a meat-based protein diet looks more convenient on the surface, a little education and reconditioning go a long way. As an ovo-vegetarian, I get all the protein I need these days, and without much effort.

My primary protein sources are eggs, quinoa, broccoli, tempeh, beans, and almond butter. Like any bodybuilder, I also supplement with whey, casein, and plant-based protein shakes. Here’s a dairy-free recipe I use: Peanut Butter-Mocha Protein Shake.

2. Deficient in Essential Nutrients

Many people believe that a vegetarian diet lacks the nutrients that bodybuilders need to sustain energy for physical exertion. Although there is some truth behind this myth, it can be easily overcome with vitamin-rich foods and natural supplements.

On a vegetarian diet, you will need to closely monitor your intake of vitamin B12, iron, and zinc, because plant-sourced nutrients are absorbed differently in the body than meat-sourced nutrients.

Researchers who published a relevant study in the “Journal of Clinical Chemistry” found that over 60% of vegetarian test subjects were deficient in vitamin B12, and supplements of this vitamin are regularly prescribed by doctors.

Although supplement capsules are safely and effectively used by bodybuilders, the best source of nutrients always comes from whole foods. Try incorporating more of these products into your vegetarian diet to compensate for the absence of meat-sourced nutrients:

Foods rich in vitamin B12:

  • Nutritional yeast
  • Organic spinach
  • Soy milk
  • Yogurt

Foods rich in iron:

  • Breakfast cereals
  • Beans
  • Eggs
  • Raisins and prunes
  • Dark green leafy vegetables

Foods rich in zinc:

  • Legumes
  • Nuts
  • Seeds
  • Tofu
3. Can’t Build Sizable Muscle or Strength

No credible scientific or medical evidence exists to support the idea that vegetarian bodybuilders can’t achieve the same or superior muscularity, proportion, symmetry, and definition as their meat-eating competitors. Those who say different can only point to biased antidotes, not real science.

Just ask Germany’s strongest man and first ever “Vegan Athlete of the Year,” Patrik Baboumian, what he thinks about this myth. His personal bests: Bench 210kg (462lbs), Squat 360kg (793lbs), and Deadlift 360kg (793lbs).

4. All Vegetarians Are Healthy

Just because someone eats “vegetarian” or “vegan” doesn’t necessarily mean their diet is healthy. Poor food choices are poor food choices, regardless of diet orientation. Ice cream sundaes, chips, and french fries can be considered vegetarian foods, but they certainly aren’t healthy options.

Numerous studies, however, do show that those who follow vegetarian diets tend to make healthier choices than the average person. We also can’t deny that vegetarians often have a lower incidence of obesity and fewer chronic health problems, including some cancers, heart disease, high blood pressure, and diabetes. Vegetarians usually exercise on a regular basis, and avoid cigarettes and alcohol more than the average person.

5. It's Expensive

Many are hesitant to make the switch because vegetarianism sounds expensive. The truth is, a plant-based cuisine revolves around fresh produce, which is typically more affordable than pre-packaged and processed foods. One trip to the supermarket, and it’s easy to see that vegetarian staples like eggs, quinoa, rice, beans, and tofu are much cheaper than chicken, beef, or seafood.

If you put some thought into it, vegetarianism is a great way to stretch your food budget. To be fair, costs really do depend upon where you shop and what you’re buying. Here are some tips about eating meat-free on a budget:

  • Buy quinoa, beans, and grains in bulk.
  • Make salad and sauces from scratch.
  • Avoid meat substitutes.
  • Cook large batches for easy leftovers.
  • Produce is usually cheaper when you buy it in season.
6. The Diets Are Boring

It’s a common misconception that vegetarian diets seem repetitive and mundane when you compare them to meal plans that are packed with animal products. In actuality, eliminating meat from the equation actually forces you to vary your diet more than ever.

The average vegetarian eats a far wider range of foods than the average meat-eater does.

Experiment with vegetarian dishes from ethnic cuisines with unique ingredients and exotic spices that you’ve never tried before. Pick up a couple vegetarian cookbooks at your local bookstore, or do a quick online search for protein-rich vegetarian food to fuel your inspiration.

