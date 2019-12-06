Shutterstock

Gain Mass

9 Signs That You’re Not Getting Enough Protein

Look out for these red flags.

by
Shutterstock

Protein needs vary from one athlete to another, so it can be hard to know if you’re getting enough of this macronutrient. If you’re spending most of your gym time in the weight room, your protein needs will tip to the higher end of the spectrum. But knowing exactly how much protein is enough can be tricky.

Scientists say that following certain recommended guidelines isn’t necessarily the way to go.

“There is a good rationale for recommending to athletes protein intakes that are higher than the RDA,” say scientists who published a paper in the Journal of Sports Sciences. The authors recommend an intake of protein 1.3g–1.8g per kilogram per day to maximize muscle protein synthesis. They add that consuming more protein (1.8g–2g per kilogram of body weight per day) during times of intense training or calorie restriction may be helpful as well.

But what happens if your daily protein intake falls short? These are some of the most common signs that you’re not getting enough protein.

1 of 9
Shutterstock
1. You feel hungry soon after eating

Protein contributes to increased satiety or the feeling of fullness and satisfaction you get after eating. If you’re filling your plate with too many carbs (especially starchy and refined carbohydrates) and not enough protein, you’re more likely find yourself wandering into the kitchen shortly after meal time. Eating enough protein at each meal and at snack time will help you to keep cravings under control. 

2 of 9
Shutterstock
2. Fluid retention

If you’ve decreased your protein intake and you’re filling up on carbs instead, you may experience swelling in your hands and feet from water retention. With each gram of carbohydrate your body ingests, your body maintains three grams of water.

In severe cases, low protein levels in your blood may lead to fluid retention in the feet, ankles, and lower legs; a condition called edema.

3 of 9
Shutterstock
3. Your training plan has hit a plateau

One of the most important functions of protein is to build and repair muscle after a workout. If your protein intake is too low, you’re not likely to see continued muscle growth and development even if your training plan is consistent. To make sure you’re gaining the maximum benefit from your bodybuilding session, experts recommend that you consume protein at a ratio of 3:1 (carbs to protein) before, during, and after exercise. Most important, protein intake within 15 to 30 minutes after your training session is key for optimal muscle synthesis. 

4 of 9
Shutterstock
4. You’re losing muscle mass with age

Are you losing muscle after middle age with the same training plan and protein intake that you’ve always maintained?  Research suggests that you may need more protein if you continue to train as you age. In a research study that looked at strength training in older men, the researchers discovered that they needed higher doses of whey protein post-workout to see maximum muscle protein synthesis (MPS).  The study, published in the British Journal of Nutrition, summarized that 40g of whey ingestion immediately following exercise works better for older athletes as compared to the 20-g recommendation for younger adults. 

5 of 9
Shutterstock
5. Your skin is irritated and won’t heal

Protein is not only important for muscle growth, it is also essential for the maintenance of healthy skin—especially as you age. A healthy diet that includes lean protein, along with fruits, vegetables, and healthy fats is essential to diminish signs of aging, say the experts at the American Academy of Dermatology. If you don’t get enough protein, you may experience skin or nail disorders, says Kristine Hoffman, D.P.M., in an article for Podiatry Today. In severe cases, a protein deficiency may even cause problems with wound healing. “Protein is essential for wound healing,” says dermatologist Zac Handler, M.D., who practices at Skin, Laser and Surgery Specialists of New York and New Jersey. He cites research suggesting that whey protein has been shown to reduce oxygen radicals that enhance wound healing.

6 of 9
Shutterstock
6. Thinning hair

Protein intake is also linked to hair health, says the AAD. According to the organization, if you aren’t getting enough protein, your body may shut down hair growth after 2-3 months. But hair loss may not be permanent. There is  evidence that increasing your protein intake may help reduce thinning hair or hair loss.

7 of 9
Shutterstock
7. You always feel sore

If you beat up your body on the gym floor, you need to feed it properly to allow it to repair. Getting enough protein in the hours following your workout not only helps it to rebuild, but may also help to reduce muscle soreness, according to a study conducted on Marines. Researchers who’ve studied protein’s effects on health recommend you divide your total protein intake evenly between meals, rather than loading up during a single meal, like dinner. 

8 of 9
Shutterstock
8. You aren’t gaining muscle mass

You’ve been hitting the gym hard to build lean muscle mass, but you’re still skinny. Without enough protein in your diet, your body will break down muscle mass for fuel rather than than using fat stores. So even though you’re lifting enough weight to gain mass, you’ll end up with a thinner body with less definition.

9 of 9
Shutterstock
9. Your immune system is compromised

Getting sick more often? An impaired immune system is associated with protein malnutrition, according to research. Your body uses antibodies to fight off infection. Antibodies are proteins. If you’re not getting enough protein, you may notice that you get sick, especially during periods of intense training. Researchers say that while evidence supporting immune-boosting supplements is lacking, eating a balanced diet with enough carbohydrate and protein is recommended to stay healthy.

Most experts, including those at the American Council on Exercise, recommend that you try to meet your protein needs by consuming high-quality protein foods. But as any busy bodybuilder knows, trying to cook and prepare the right amount of lean protein foods can be challenging. For that reason, the American College of Sports Medicine acknowledges that protein supplements may be a smart alternative. Consider adding more protein to your diet with protein powder supplements. Check out our list of the 11 Best (and Worst) Protein Powders.

For access to exclusive fitness advice, interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Topics:
Comments