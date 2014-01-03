In with the New: Alternative Proteins

If you already eat lots of chicken, beef, and salmon, you’re off to a good start. But just as you shouldn’t perform the same exercises every workout, you also shouldn’t eat the same protein every meal. Believe it or not, you can experiment with your protein sources and opt for some that never mooed, clucked, or oinked. Varying your protein sources will fuel your body with a wider range of necessary nutrients, while at the same time injecting life into a diet that's probably become stale. (Seriously, is anyone excited by the prospect of yet another grilled chicken breast?)

Here, we've chronicled four other proteins you need to put on your grocery list today, to add muscle-building protein to every meal. Get ready to take your physique—and your dinners—to the next level.