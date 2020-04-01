If you want to hit your training and physique goals, you need to fuel your body with the right foods. And while junk food may be tempting, it won’t do you any favors while you’re trying to get beach-ready. Some unhealthy foods are no-brainers, but there are plenty of “healthy” options that aren’t actually waistline-friendly.

“It comes down to moderation,” says Franci Cohen, CEO of Fuel Fitness in New York and creator of SpiderBands. “In general, you’re looking to limit the things that produce the fat storage hormone insulin in the body. Throughout the day you don’t want big peaks and drops in insulin levels, you want those levels to remain relatively steady.”

Whether it’s scaling back insulin-spiking foods or cutting down on the things that slow metabolism, if you’re munching or sipping on large quantities of these items too often, you could be inadvertently hindering progress.