Never before have we had a bigger appetite for protein. Everyone seems to be waxing poetic about this macronutrient as it’s being hyped as the means to packing on more muscle and slashing hunger. Indeed, if you are focused on supporting muscle recovery and growth after hitting the gym, feeling less peckish following a meal, maintaining bones of steel, and keeping your immune system firing on all cylinders, then eating enough protein is crucial. So it’s a good thing that more people are becoming aware of their protein needs.

This has left consumers on the hunt for easy ways to get more protein in their diet. And food and beverage manufacturers have taken notice. While protein bars and shakes are still out there in spades, more and more brands are adding protein to many unsuspecting foods. Protein-packed spaghetti and high-protein everything bagels. Chocolate chip cookies with as much protein as a trio of eggs. Watermelon flavored protein gels. Vanilla glazed donuts with 20 grams of protein. Fruity-tasting protein soda. Yes, we are in a golden era of protein-enhanced food. I won’t be surprised if I get a pitch sometime soon for a protein crusted frozen fish fillet or protein-enhanced carrot sticks. It’s never been easier to eat heaps of protein.

Despite all the hoopla, we need to proceed with caution when it comes to the crazy world of protein-rich, on-the-go foods. Not all foods and drinks boosted with protein are what you should be eating. Here’s what you need to know about the products beefed up with protein and how to figure out if you should go all-in. Spoiler alert: Foods that are naturally high in protein without a helping hand from food producers are still the best muscle-makers money can buy.

1. Are These Foods Right for You?

Yes, these protein-enhanced foods make it easier to get the necessary amount of this muscle-making macro, but that doesn’t mean you have to pay up for them. As a general rule, active people who are keen on building lean body mass should aim to take in 1.6 to 2.0 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight. That is 130 to 163 grams of protein for a 180 pound guy.

So, yes, that is a sizable amount of protein you need to stuff in every day to hone your physique. But certainly not impossible if you make sure to eat sufficient amounts of protein-dense foods like chicken, eggs, fish, tofu, and Greek yogurt at your meals and snacks. And perhaps a scoop or two of protein powder into your shakes. If you do this, then the need for expensive protein-boosted foods is less pressing. After all, before all these products hit the market somehow we got by without suffering the perils of protein deficiency. Arnold did not have access to bread with 8g of protein in a slice.

The upshot is that you should try to accurately calculate your daily protein intake and then use this information to better understand your need, or not, for foods that are jacked up with extra protein.

2. Protein Quality Can Be Questionable

Perhaps protein chips and steak aren’t created equal. A recent analysis of a lofty 1,641 protein bars published in the journal Scientific Reports found that the quality of protein in most bars on the market is far from ideal for building muscle. For the study, researchers analyzed the protein content, source, and nutritional quality of numerous widely available protein bars.

Although 81% of the protein bars analyzed were considered high in protein from sources like whey and soy, when the protein sources were processed into bar form, digestibility typically dropped significantly.

The study authors surmise that the low numbers can be attributed to the use of lower-nutritional-quality proteins (such as collagen) and other ingredients such as carbohydrates, fats and fibers that may deteriorate the bioaccessibility of essential amino acids. So 20 grams of protein from a bar may not be equivalent to the same amount of the macro from a hunk of chicken. Another reason to focus on eating mostly whole food sources of protein. Certainly, research like this should make us question the protein quality of certain processed foods like bars.

3. Don’t Overlook Nutrition

For good reason, we have associated protein with health, but this is certainly not always the case. Just because a product as amped up their protein does not make it a nutritional hero. Never forget that protein can be just one aspect of a food. If a protein-fortified food or beverage is also laced with added artificial sweeteners, sugars, refined grains, abundant fat calories, emulsifiers, salt, and an assortment of tongue-twisting additives then you have to start questioning whether that extra protein is worth the overall nutrition cost.

For instance, I’ve come across some high-protein cereals that have more grams of added sugars than grams of protein. Protein pretzels with plenty of refined grains and sodium can still be considered ultra-processed, despite giving you way more protein than your standard ballpark option. Do your due diligence and read package labels carefully to make sure all that protein doesn’t come with too much nutritional baggage.

4. High Protein Means Different Things To Different Brands

Not all foods advertised as being a protein heavyweight are true to their marketing. It’s easy to find so-called protein bars, protein granola, and protein candy that don’t deliver much more than the normal option. Protein has become a marketing term and some brands are leaning heavily on this without delivering the goods. Don’t believe the front-of-the-package hype until you determine for yourself how much protein the product has. There is no regulated amount of protein that a product has to contain before saying it is ‘high-protein’, but sage advice is that a protein-fortified food or drink should give you at least 8 to 10 grams in a serving.

Our Favorite Protein-Enhanced Foods

These protein-enhanced foods don’t sacrifice nutrition to go bigger on the muscle-sculpting macro.

Nutrition (1 pouch): 340 calories, 10g fat, 49g carbs, 11g fiber, 20g protein, 240mg sodium

This no-cooking-required overnight muesli-oatmeal hybrid is a nutritional giant. Each pouch of oats, which you only need to dump into a jar or bowl and soak in milk for a few hours, has an impressive 20 grams of plant-based protein and 11g of dietary fiber from sources like chia seeds. There is even some probiotics in the fold to give your gut a boost. Plus, the product is low in added sugar, letting the dried fruit carry most of the sweetness. And the chocolate flavor makes it a crave-worthy breakfast. The great balance of carbs and protein makes this a good option for post-gym recovery nutrition.

Oikos Pro Plain

Nutrition (3/4 cup): 160 calories, 3.5g fat, 6g carbs, 0g fiber, 25g protein, 60mg sodium

The inclusion of whey protein gives this yogurt even more of the macro than most Greek versions on the market. Plus, it’s deliciously thick without including any thickening agents and delivers just the right amount of tang. The plain flavor means there are no added sugars.

Unbun Protein Seeded Bread

Nutrition (2 slices): 160 calories, 4.5g fat, 22g carbs, 19g fiber, 22g protein, 430mg sodium

This isn’t your standard slice of doughy white sandwich bread. The bread is made with milk protein isolate and whey protein concentrate to help turn your lunch sandwiches and morning toast into a protein powerhouse. There are no refined grains or added sugar, a rarity in the commercial bread industry. And the fiber levels are off-the-charts. Just something to keep in mind if your gut isn’t used to eating high-fiber foods. If this is the case, you may want to ease into the product by starting with a single slice at a time.

Felicia Red Lentil Penne

Nutrition (3.5 oz): 340 calories, 1.5g fat, 65g carbs, 12g fiber, 26g protein, 0mg sodium

This shaped pasta is made with organic red lentil flour instead of wheat flour giving, it a serious protein and fiber advantage. And this dynamic duo makes the noodles extra satiating. When prepared as instructed, the texture doesn’t suffer. Consider this your path to next-level pasta salad.