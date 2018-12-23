1. Vitamin D

Vitamin D is important for overall muscle function and studies suggest increasing vitamin D intake in athletes may help reduce joint pain, promote muscle growth, increase strength and improve performance. (2)

Because vitamin D is absorbed from sunlight and stored in the body, meat, including seafood and eggs contain a natural source. Plants are not able to absorb and store vitamin D the same, so for vegans, the best sources of vitamin D are direct sunlight, or fortified foods like orange juice, plant milks and cereals.

How much do you need? 600 IUs/day

Get it from: