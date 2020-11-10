With the holidays just around the corner, most fitness enthusiasts are thinking about two things: cheat meals and vacations. After all, what’s the point of being in shape and killing it in the gym all year long if we can’t indulge once in a while, especially for special occasions?

Those who want to stay lean and mean and not destroy the whole year’s worth of training always have a choice. It is still possible to take part in those family gatherings without jeopardizing your hard work and months of training and dieting.

We’ve compiled a fool-proof way to eat stuffing, pecan pie, and, yes, candy canes without having to set a New Year’s Resolution to lose all the fat you put on in a matter of days. Follow these tips and you’ll roll into 2021 with the bangin’ physique you built throughout the year.