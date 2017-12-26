3 Diet-friendly Dip Recipes

1) Tuna Tapenade
Ingredients:
- 1 6-oz cans chunk light tuna packed in water
- 1 tsp red onion, finely chopped
- Pinch black pepper
- 2 tbsp olive oil mayonnaise
- 8 Wheat Thins crackers
Directions:
Combine all ingredients except crackers in a bowl and mix until well blended. Serve with crackers.
Makes: 8 Servings
- Calories: 145
- Fat: 4g
- Saturated Fat: 1g
- Carbs: 4g
- Fiber: 0g
- Protein: 22g
2) Spinach Dip
Ingredients:
- 16 oz fresh spinach, boiled or blanched, or one 10-oz package frozen spinach, thawed
- 1 clove garlic
- ¼ cup scallion, chopped
- 1⁄8 tsp white pepper
- ⅔ cup low-fat sour cream
- ⅔ cup low-fat mayonnaise
- ½ tsp dried thyme
- 10 slices carrots, bell peppers, and celery
Directions:
Combine spinach, garlic, and scallion in a food processor and pulse until finely chopped. Place in a mixing bowl and add white pepper, sour cream, mayonnaise, and thyme. Mix well. refrigerate a minimum of 3 hours before serving with crudités.
Makes: 10 servings
- Calories: 65
- Fat: 4g
- Saturated Fat: 1g
- Carbs: 6g
- Fiber: 0g
- Protein: 1g
3) Shrimp & Avocado Mousse
Ingredients:
- ½ ripe avocado, mashed
- ½ small lime
- 1 tsp Dijon mustard
- 1⁄8 tsp salt
- 1⁄8 tsp black pepper
- 1⁄8 cup sour cream
- 1 tsp chopped parsley
- 6 oz cooked shrimp (boiled then chopped in a food processor), plus one whole for garnish
- 10 Wasa multigrain crackers
Directions:
Combine all ingredients except crackers and stir vigorously until mixture has a mousse-like texture. Serve with crackers.
Makes: 10 Servings
- Calories: 800
- Fat: 2g
- Saturated Fat: 1g
- Carbs: 10g
- Fiber: 3g
- Protein: 5g