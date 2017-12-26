Healthy Recipes

3 Diet-friendly Dip Recipes

Kick off your next gathering with these simple-yet flavorful appetizers.

Dips
Moya McAllister

1) Tuna Tapenade 

Ingredients:

  • 1 6-oz cans chunk light tuna packed in water
  • 1 tsp red onion, finely chopped
  • Pinch black pepper
  • 2 tbsp olive oil mayonnaise
  • 8 Wheat Thins crackers

Directions: 

Combine all ingredients except crackers in a bowl and mix until well blended. Serve with crackers. 

Makes: 8 Servings 

  • Calories: 145
  • Fat: 4g
  • Saturated Fat: 1g
  • Carbs: 4g
  • Fiber: 0g
  • Protein: 22g

2) Spinach Dip

Ingredients: 

  • 16 oz fresh spinach, boiled or blanched, or one 10-oz package frozen spinach, thawed
  • 1 clove garlic
  • ¼ cup scallion, chopped
  • 1⁄8 tsp white pepper
  • ⅔ cup low-fat sour cream
  • ⅔ cup low-fat mayonnaise
  • ½ tsp dried thyme
  • 10 slices carrots, bell peppers, and celery

Directions:

Combine spinach, garlic, and scallion in a food processor and pulse until finely chopped. Place in a mixing bowl and add white pepper, sour cream, mayonnaise, and thyme. Mix well. refrigerate a minimum of 3 hours before serving with crudités.

Makes: 10 servings 

  • Calories: 65
  • Fat: 4g
  • Saturated Fat: 1g
  • Carbs: 6g
  • Fiber: 0g
  • Protein: 1g

3) Shrimp & Avocado Mousse

Ingredients:

  • ½ ripe avocado, mashed
  • ½ small lime
  • 1 tsp Dijon mustard
  • 1⁄8 tsp salt
  • 1⁄8 tsp black pepper
  • 1⁄8 cup sour cream
  • 1 tsp chopped parsley
  • 6 oz cooked shrimp (boiled then chopped in a food processor), plus one whole for garnish
  • 10 Wasa multigrain crackers

Directions: 

Combine all ingredients except crackers and stir vigorously until mixture has a mousse-like texture. Serve with crackers.

Makes: 10 Servings 

  • Calories: 800 
  • Fat: 2g
  • Saturated Fat: 1g
  • Carbs: 10g
  • Fiber: 3g
  • Protein: 5g
