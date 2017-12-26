3 Diet-friendly Dip Recipes

1) Tuna Tapenade

Ingredients:

1 6-oz cans chunk light tuna packed in water

1 tsp red onion, finely chopped

Pinch black pepper

2 tbsp olive oil mayonnaise

8 Wheat Thins crackers

Directions:

Combine all ingredients except crackers in a bowl and mix until well blended. Serve with crackers.

Makes: 8 Servings

Calories: 145

Fat: 4g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Carbs: 4g

Fiber: 0g

Protein: 22g

2) Spinach Dip

Ingredients:

16 oz fresh spinach, boiled or blanched, or one 10-oz package frozen spinach, thawed

1 clove garlic

¼ cup scallion, chopped

1⁄8 tsp white pepper

⅔ cup low-fat sour cream

⅔ cup low-fat mayonnaise

½ tsp dried thyme

10 slices carrots, bell peppers, and celery

Directions:

Combine spinach, garlic, and scallion in a food processor and pulse until finely chopped. Place in a mixing bowl and add white pepper, sour cream, mayonnaise, and thyme. Mix well. refrigerate a minimum of 3 hours before serving with crudités.

Makes: 10 servings

Calories: 65

Fat: 4g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Carbs: 6g

Fiber: 0g

Protein: 1g

3) Shrimp & Avocado Mousse

Ingredients:

½ ripe avocado, mashed

½ small lime

1 tsp Dijon mustard

1⁄8 tsp salt

1⁄8 tsp black pepper

1⁄8 cup sour cream

1 tsp chopped parsley

6 oz cooked shrimp (boiled then chopped in a food processor), plus one whole for garnish

10 Wasa multigrain crackers

Directions:

Combine all ingredients except crackers and stir vigorously until mixture has a mousse-like texture. Serve with crackers.

Makes: 10 Servings