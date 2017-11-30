Healthy Recipes
4-ingredient Pretzel Peanut Butter Bites
Leave it to peanut butter to keep you full.
These tasty treats have only four ingredients: peanut butter, honey, dark chocolate, and whole-wheat pretzels for extra fiber. Peanut butter is rich in vitamin E as well as magnesium, which is a cofactor in protein synthesis and muscle and nerve function. PB is also rich in potassium, which is a key player in skeletal and smooth muscle contraction.
Servings: 15
Prep time: 15
You'll need
- 1 cup peanut butter (I use organic, creamy)
- 1 cup whole wheat pretzels
- 1 Tbsp honey
- 1/2 cup melted dark chocolate
Recipe courtesy of Real You Nutrition.
Directions
1. Place the pretzels in a mini food processor and process until crumb size. Remove 1/2 cup.
2. Add peanut butter and honey, and process until smooth. Put into the freezer for 15 minutes or until firm.
3. Roll the mixture into balls (about 1 Tbsp each). Place on a baking sheet lined with parchment, and freeze about 1 hour.
4. Roll the frozen balls in melted chocolate, and roll in crushed pretzels. Freeze until firm. You can melt chocolate in microwave on low, stirring every 30 seconds to ensure it does not burn.