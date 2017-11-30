4-ingredient Pretzel Peanut Butter Bites

Directions

1. Place the pretzels in a mini food processor and process until crumb size. Remove 1/2 cup.

2. Add peanut butter and honey, and process until smooth. Put into the freezer for 15 minutes or until firm.

3. Roll the mixture into balls (about 1 Tbsp each). Place on a baking sheet lined with parchment, and freeze about 1 hour.

4. Roll the frozen balls in melted chocolate, and roll in crushed pretzels. Freeze until firm. You can melt chocolate in microwave on low, stirring every 30 seconds to ensure it does not burn.