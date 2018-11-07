5 of the Healthiest Oils to Cook With

1. Canola

You name it

Canola, which comes from a cultivar of the rapeseed plant, is one of those universal oils that seems to be able to do it all. Thanks to its neutral flavor and relatively high smoke point (the temperature at which it turns acrid and bitter when heated), canola can take on your sautéing and salad dressings with equal aplomb.

Caution: Canola lasts about one year before it goes rancid; store in a cool, dark place to maximize its lifespan.