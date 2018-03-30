PeopleImages

5 Post-workout Recipes to Maximize Your Muscle Gain

Reward your body and maximize your muscle gains—post-workout with these five powerful, protein-rich meals.

Research has consistently shown that consuming protein and carbs after a workout can speed recovery and optimize muscle gains.

But the so-called window for this nutrition doesn’t necessarily close within an hour (or even two or three hours, it turns out), as popular bro-science would have you believe. According to a recent review, consuming a protein-rich, whole-food meal eaten up to six hours after a workout is sufficient to maximize gains, the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition reported.

Whip up any of the following high-protein, nutrient-dense meals in the hours following your workout, and rest assured you’re getting the most out of your training.

1 of 5
1 of 5
Sam Kaplan
Almond Butter Power Bars

Get the recipe here.

2 of 5
Salmon and Brown Rice Pasta With Kale Pesto

Get the recipe here. 

3 of 5
Mint-Chip Protein Shake

Get the recipe here

4 of 5
Spaghetti Squash Egg Bake

Get the recipe here

5 of 5
Grilled Skirt Steak, Coleslaw, and Brown Rice Tortillas

Get the recipe here

