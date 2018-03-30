5 Post-workout Recipes to Maximize Your Muscle Gain

Research has consistently shown that consuming protein and carbs after a workout can speed recovery and optimize muscle gains.

But the so-called window for this nutrition doesn’t necessarily close within an hour (or even two or three hours, it turns out), as popular bro-science would have you believe. According to a recent review, consuming a protein-rich, whole-food meal eaten up to six hours after a workout is sufficient to maximize gains, the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition reported.

Whip up any of the following high-protein, nutrient-dense meals in the hours following your workout, and rest assured you’re getting the most out of your training.