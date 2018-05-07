Tetra Images / Getty

5 Sausage Options Besides Pork

Craving a sausage fest? Look beyond pork sausage. There are plenty of other options that are healthy(ish), protein-packed, and ￼tasty as hell.

Sausage may not be the leanest or healthiest meat option out there, but it's undeniably delicious—and not so terrible when eaten in moderation. While the classic option may be pork, there's quite a selection of meat options to choose from if you'd rather not eat pork.

Here are five of our favorite non-pork sausage options along with the brands that make them best.

 

1. Turkey

This poultry-based sausage will save you calories and fat without sacrificing protein. Its sodium content is on the high side, though, so it’s best to stick to one serving.

Brand We Like: Applegate

2. Pork and Beef

Beef sausage is packed with flavor and has a good amount of protein, vitamin B12, and iron. Be sure to check nutrition labels to avoid trans fats, which are closely associated with heart disease.

Brand We Like: Trader Joe’s

3. Tofu

Compared with animal-based options, this meatless sausage is higher in protein and lower in saturated fat and offers zero cholesterol. But some varieties contain almost as much total fat as pork sausage, so tread carefully.

Brand We Like: Tofurky

4. Chicken

The chicken variety is probably the smartest way to get your sausage fix. Most contain under 150 calories per link and 70% less fat than pork sausage. Plus, the flavor options are endless.

Brand We Like: Thin ’n Trim, Bilinski’s, Al Fresco

5. Veggie

The main ingredient in most veggie sausage is vital wheat gluten, which may not sound appetizing, but it’s high in protein. In general, veggie sausage provides good flavor, no cholesterol, and a not-so-crazy-high amount of sodium.

Brand We Like:  Field Roast

