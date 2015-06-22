LauriPatterson / Getty

6 Simple, Nutritious Fish Recipes

Unleash the power of this flavorful, healthy protein source with these fish recipes for your next meal.

Fish is known as one of the cleanest and healthiest protein sources in the world, but a lot of people are still intimidated by the idea of cooking with it. Good news: It's easier to cook than you ever realized. High in omega-3 fatty acids and  important vitamins like D and B2 (riboflavin) as well as minerals including zinc, magnesium, potassium, and phosphorous, fish is a healthy, often affordable, alternative to red meats. From a muscle-building perspective, vitamin D and zinc can significantly impact testosterone levels, allowing you to add even more lean muscle. 

Start cooking with seafood and feed your muscle gains and overall health with these simple, foolproof recipes. You'll be surprised how delicious they are, too. 

Seafood Provençale

When you know you're in the mood for seafood for dinner, but you can't decide which type of fish, opt for seafood provençale. It's a fish stew that has a southeastern French spin, hence provençale. This protein-packed smorgasbord of mussels, clams, shrimp, and scallops is sure to satisfy your hunger and seafood cravings. 

Sesame Glazed Salmon

Wild salmon is a powerhouse superfood that's loaded with omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins and minerals like B12, vitamin D, and selenium, and of course protein. One six-ounce salmon contains 34 grams of protein. 

Mango-Jalapeno Crab Cakes

Hit your palate with a combination of spicy, sweet, and refreshing with these simple crab cakes. Crab is low in saturated fat and is packed with vitamin C, riboflavin, iron, and magnesium. This recipe can work as an appetizer or is hearty enough to be your main dish.

Asian Steamed Sea Bass

Steaming the fish and vegetables not only makes this incredibly simple, it prevents nutrients from breaking down during the cooking process. Zucchini and yellow squash are rich in vitamin C, magnesium, and potassium. All three work together to ward off muscle cramps. 

Roasted Halibut

Halibut is a flat fish that comes from the family of right-eye flounders. This halibut recipe is high in protein, low in carbs, and is packed with selenium, niacin, and phosphorous. 

Cajun Catfish Tacos

Most fish tacos call for a mayo-based sauce, but this recipe switches it up to a vinaigrette sauce which helps cut the uneccessary fat. Catfish is an affordable, flaky fish that is high in protein, B vitamins, and phosphorous. 

