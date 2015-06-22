6 Simple, Nutritious Fish Recipes

Fish is known as one of the cleanest and healthiest protein sources in the world, but a lot of people are still intimidated by the idea of cooking with it. Good news: It's easier to cook than you ever realized. High in omega-3 fatty acids and important vitamins like D and B2 (riboflavin) as well as minerals including zinc, magnesium, potassium, and phosphorous, fish is a healthy, often affordable, alternative to red meats. From a muscle-building perspective, vitamin D and zinc can significantly impact testosterone levels, allowing you to add even more lean muscle.

Start cooking with seafood and feed your muscle gains and overall health with these simple, foolproof recipes. You'll be surprised how delicious they are, too.