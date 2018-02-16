Brian Klutch

6 Nutrient Dense Traditional Recipes

A game-day recipe doesn’t have to be devastating to your diet.

The gridiron may feature a ferocious ￼battle between two hungry opponents, but in many ways the real competition takes place in parking lots and living rooms. That’s where fans slip on their jerseys and aprons and try to outduel each other with a smorgasbord of fatty sausages, calorie-bomb dips, greasy chips, and cheese-drenched nachos that can quickly turn into a dietary fumble with waistline repercussions far beyond Monday morning. But if you rustle up some of your own less-damaging grub, it’s possible to enjoy tailgating without requiring a toss of the nutritional yellow flag.

Whether you’re perched on the couch with a few buddies or you’ve set up shop in the stadium parking lot, these MVP dishes are sure to please a crowd of hungry fans and keep you and your guests from packing on more pounds than a lineman. So chill the beer, pull up a chair, and get ready to score your taste buds a win.

1. Meatball Tacos

Meatballs and tacos make an appearance at many gameday feasts in one form or another. This twist on tacos is a spicy and filling fan favorite that you’ll end up making even when the season is over when you need a quick and tasty dinner.

2. Chili Mac & Cheese

This one-pot wonder is the perfect make-ahead meal for keeping a rowdy crowd of football fans well fed. And by incorporating whole-grain carbs, lean beef, hearty beans, and vegetables, there is little chance your physique will be brought down. 

3. Chickpea Snack Mix

Often piled high with items like pretzels and boxed cereal bits, most carbed-up bowls of oversalted snack mixes should be relegated to the sidelines. This winning combination of crunchy chickpeas, nutrient- dense nuts, protein-laden savory meat, and antioxidant-rich dried fruit is much more worthy of grabbing by the handful. 

4. Chipotle Black Bean Dip

Bacon-cheese and other popular gameday dips are often a gut bomb. To make double-dipping much less hazardous to your six-pack, this dip features a one-two punch of protein-packed Greek yogurt and black beans, which brings dietary fiber to the party to help take the edge off hunger. And we’ve swapped out lackluster chips for a pile of DIY pita crisps that will surely award you many cheers. 

5. Honey-mustard Chicken Skewers

Instead of serving a pile of sticky wings and then suffering postgame nutrition guilt, assemble a winning team of these skewers to help you score a better source of muscle-building protein. 

