6 Nutrient Dense Traditional Recipes

The gridiron may feature a ferocious ￼battle between two hungry opponents, but in many ways the real competition takes place in parking lots and living rooms. That’s where fans slip on their jerseys and aprons and try to outduel each other with a smorgasbord of fatty sausages, calorie-bomb dips, greasy chips, and cheese-drenched nachos that can quickly turn into a dietary fumble with waistline repercussions far beyond Monday morning. But if you rustle up some of your own less-damaging grub, it’s possible to enjoy tailgating without requiring a toss of the nutritional yellow flag.

Whether you’re perched on the couch with a few buddies or you’ve set up shop in the stadium parking lot, these MVP dishes are sure to please a crowd of hungry fans and keep you and your guests from packing on more pounds than a lineman. So chill the beer, pull up a chair, and get ready to score your taste buds a win.