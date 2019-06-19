7 Chain Restaurants That Serve Impossible and Beyond Burgers

In recent years, plant-based foods have been having a moment. The Good Food Institute reports that sales of plant-based food alternatives grew 17 percent in 2018, and a quick search of the hashtag #plantbased on Instagram will yield more than 20 million results. So it's no surprise that plant-based meats like the Impossible Burger and the Beyond Burger are trending in 2019. Despite all the silly social media pranks and April Fool’s Day announcements that some chains opted to pull, plant-based meats—which saw a 23 percent increase in sales last year—are now legitimate options at some of the biggest fast-food chains around.

With more consumers responding well to these new options, it only makes sense that Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat are partnering with more fast-food joints. Both companies produce a product that looks, cooks, and "bleeds" like meat, making it a more seamless transition for hardcore meat lovers. If you're looking to sink your teeth into one of the latest meat-free burger creations, here's our roundup of all the fast-food restaurants offering faux meat options so far.

This list will be updated as more chains and locations add the Impossible and Beyond Burgers to their menus.