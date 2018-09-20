Getty Images/Westend61

8 of the Best Keto Diet Instagram Accounts to Follow

Tips, recipes, and words of wisdom from a ‘Jersey Shore’ cast member.

With its focus on a low-carb, high-fat lifestyle, the keto diet has gained a massive following over the past few years. As we pointed out in our keto explainer, the goal of the diet is to have your body “use fat as its primary fuel source in the absence of carbs.” This means eating healthier fats—like from avocados and fresh meats—in place of carbs for energy. In simpler terms: eat fat to lose fat. 

Since it’s broken through to the mainstream, keto diet recipes and advice are everywhere. In the midst of this gold rush, fitness and nutrition influencers have headed to Instagram to share their meals, progress, and ideas with the keto community.

But how do you tell if a keto account is going to be a waste of a follow? Well here are eight that provide real insight, simple recipes, or just some solid food porn photography.

Keto Guido

Look familiar? The Keto Guido is actually the nom de plume of Vinny from The Jersey Shore, who is now a social media-savvy health and fitness guru who advocates the keto way with fresh ingredients and tips on staying consistent. 2018 just keeps on giving.

Keto Transformations

Still not sold on the keto diet? The transformation pictures on this page show you why so many people are hopping on the bandwagon. Transformation pictures may be a cliché for fitness and nutrition pages, but it’s hard to deny that some of these are impressive. Remember, losing substantial weight is about more than just switching up your diet—you’ll also need to find an exercise program that works for you.  

Keto In Canada

This Canadian ketoite (might not be a word—just go with it) posts recipe ideas, progress pictures, and motivational workout posts regularly. The best part? She posts useful advice and tips for actual, everyday people, like how to stay keto even if you have to hit up a Wendy’s or McDonald’s.

The Keto Bible

This page gets right to the point—recipes, recipes, recipes. The Keto Bible shows off everything from snacks to desserts and main courses for all levels of culinary know-how. And to make it even easier, the page also uploads the occasional video to show just how easy these dishes can be.

Keto Karma

Sitting at more than 230K followers, Suzanne Ryan is one of the most visible keto influencers on Instagram that isn’t a Kardashian or a Jersey Shore cast member. Ryan’s claim to fame is that she lost 120 pounds doing the low-carb/keto lifestyle and then wrote a book full of advice and recipes for those looking to follow her routine.

Dirty Girls, Clean Eats

This is another IG with tips and recipes, but Dirty Girls, Clean Eats has the distinction of chronicling the owner's keto journey during pregnancy, which is something that sets this account apart from so many others out there.  

Keto_Adapted

This keto resource tends to focus only on reposting the bountiful food photography of other pages, but that also makes it a great resource for you to discover new accounts every day. Plus, a little food porn never hurt anybody—just look at that exquisite bouquet of lamb chops staring back at you.

Keto Made Simple

It's all in the name with this account. These are recipes that anyone can do, crafted by a true keto follower that lost 60+ pounds on the diet. Plus, Julie Smith, who runs the page, is fighting polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), and there is evidence that a diet like keto can be beneficial to those suffering from the disorder.

