8 of the Best Keto Diet Instagram Accounts to Follow

With its focus on a low-carb, high-fat lifestyle, the keto diet has gained a massive following over the past few years. As we pointed out in our keto explainer, the goal of the diet is to have your body “use fat as its primary fuel source in the absence of carbs.” This means eating healthier fats—like from avocados and fresh meats—in place of carbs for energy. In simpler terms: eat fat to lose fat.

Since it’s broken through to the mainstream, keto diet recipes and advice are everywhere. In the midst of this gold rush, fitness and nutrition influencers have headed to Instagram to share their meals, progress, and ideas with the keto community.

But how do you tell if a keto account is going to be a waste of a follow? Well here are eight that provide real insight, simple recipes, or just some solid food porn photography.