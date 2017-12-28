Healthy Recipes

Almond Coconut Post-Workout Shake for Maximum Muscle

Calories 250
Protein 30g
Fat 9g
Carbs 11g
Almond Coconut Protein Shake Prep time: 5 min.
You'll need
  • 1 scoop chocolate protein powder
  • 1 cup unsweetened vanilla almond milk
  • 6 raw or roasted unsalted almonds
  • 1 tbsp grated unsweetened coconut
  • ½ tsp natural almond extract
  • 1 cup ice
Directions 
1. Add all the ingredients except the almonds in a blender and blend on medium-high for 1 minute or until smooth.
2. Add the almonds and blend on low for 15 seconds or until chopped.
