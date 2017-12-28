Healthy Recipes
Almond Coconut Post-Workout Shake for Maximum Muscle
Almond Coconut Protein Shake Prep time: 5 min.
You'll need
- 1 scoop chocolate protein powder
- 1 cup unsweetened vanilla almond milk
- 6 raw or roasted unsalted almonds
- 1 tbsp grated unsweetened coconut
- ½ tsp natural almond extract
- 1 cup ice
-
Directions
1. Add all the ingredients except the almonds in a blender and blend on medium-high for 1 minute or until smooth.
2. Add the almonds and blend on low for 15 seconds or until chopped.