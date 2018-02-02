Jalapeño poppers are a classic party appetizer, but instead of going to the frozen aisle before game day, try making your own instead. Our baked version keeps the spicy-and-savory mix of the original with way less calories.
Baked Jalapeño Poppers Servings: 10
Prep time: 10 | Cook time: 20
Prep time: 10 | Cook time: 20
You'll need
- 8 oz whipped low-fat cream cheese
- 1⁄2 cup shredded sharp cheddar
- 1⁄2 tsp garlic powder
- 1⁄4 tsp onion powder
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 10 jalapeños, halved lengthwise, seeds removed
- 1⁄2 cup panko breadcrumbs
Plus, it's actually good for you—regularly chowing down on spicy foods can add years to your life, research shows. Additionally, Capsaicin, found in jalapeños, can boost your metabolism and make you feel full.
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 325°. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper; set aside.
2. In a medium bowl,stir together cream cheese, cheddar, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, and pepper.
3. Spoon filling into each jalapeño cavity. Then top jalapeños with a sprinkle of panko crumbs. Place peppers on baking sheet, cavity-side up. Lightly spray peppers with cooking spray. Bake until filling is melted and panko crumbs are golden, 15 to 20 minutes. Remove from oven and serve immediately.