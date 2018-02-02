Jalapeño poppers are a classic party appetizer, but instead of going to the frozen aisle before game day, try making your own instead. Our baked version keeps the spicy-and-savory mix of the original with way less calories.

Baked Jalapeño Poppers Servings: 10

Prep time: 10 | Cook time: 20 You'll need 8 oz whipped low-fat cream cheese

1⁄2 cup shredded sharp cheddar

1⁄2 tsp garlic powder

1⁄4 tsp onion powder

Salt and pepper, to taste

10 jalapeños, halved lengthwise, seeds removed

1⁄2 cup panko breadcrumbs

Plus, it's actually good for you—regularly chowing down on spicy foods can add years to your life, research shows. Additionally, Capsaicin, found in jalapeños, can boost your metabolism and make you feel full.