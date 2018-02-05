Eugenio Marongiu

Best Finger Food Appetizers for Your Next Get-together

These lower-calorie takes on traditional appetizers taste just like the real thing, so you can fool your guests, yet save that six-pack.

Cooking for a get-together can be overwhelming. But what if there was a way to serve your favorite finger foods without completely blowing up your macros? 

We’ve taken three popular party recipes and “healthified” them just enough to turn them into more nutritious—but just as delicious—cheat treats. OK, they may bend your diet a bit, but they won’t break it.

Slow Cooker BBQ Chicken Sliders

There's always an event that's bound to ruin your diet, from game days to parties and just catching up with old friends—but you don't have to succumb to the dietary downfalls. Instead, try an appetizer or two like this lightened-up chicken sliders recipe that'll keep a crowd satisfied without copious amounts of calories.

Get the Slow Cooker BBQ Chicken Sliders Recipe

Baked Jalapeño Poppers

Jalapeño poppers are a classic party appetizer, but instead of going to the frozen aisle before game day, try making your own instead. Our baked version keeps the spicy-and-savory mix of the original with way less calories. Plus, it's actually good for you—regularly chowing down on spicy foods can add years to your life, research shows. Additionally, Capsaicin, found in jalapeños, can boost your metabolism and make you feel full.

Get the Baked Jalapeño Poppers Recipe

Greek Spinach & Artichoke Dip

Lighten up this spinach-artichoke spread with Greek yogurt and pita chips. It makes for the perfect low-cal yet traditional appetizer you can serve at a party that won't have people running for the door.

Get the Greek Spinach & Artichoke Dip Recipe

