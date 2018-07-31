Healthy Recipes

Chicken Greek Salad

When grilled chicken gets boring, toss it into a salad.

Sam Kaplan
Calories 456
Protein 52g
Fat 16g
Carbs 30g
Chef's Tip: The more colorful your salad is, the more diverse its nutrient variety will be.

Chicken Greek Salad Servings: 1
You'll need
  • 3 cups chopped romaine lettuce
  • 6 oz grilled chicken breast, chopped
  • 1 red bell pepper, chopped
  • 1 green bell pepper, chopped
  • ½ medium cucumber, chopped
  • 2 stalks celery, chopped
  • 6 kalamata olives, pitted and chopped
  • 2 tbsp reduced-fat Greek or Mediterranean dressing
  • 3 tbsp reduced-fat crumbled feta cheese
Directions 
1. In a large bowl, add all ingredients except dressing and feta. Add dressing and toss. Top with feta.
