Chef's Tip: The more colorful your salad is, the more diverse its nutrient variety will be.
Chicken Greek Salad Servings: 1
You'll need
- 3 cups chopped romaine lettuce
- 6 oz grilled chicken breast, chopped
- 1 red bell pepper, chopped
- 1 green bell pepper, chopped
- ½ medium cucumber, chopped
- 2 stalks celery, chopped
- 6 kalamata olives, pitted and chopped
- 2 tbsp reduced-fat Greek or Mediterranean dressing
- 3 tbsp reduced-fat crumbled feta cheese
Directions
1. In a large bowl, add all ingredients except dressing and feta. Add dressing and toss. Top with feta.