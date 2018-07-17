DIY Ketchup

Directions

1. Heat oil in medium-size saucepan over medium heat. Add onion and salt and cook, stirring occasionally, until soft, about 5 minutes. Add garlic and cook for 30 seconds. Stir in the remaining ingredients, bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer until thickened, about 30 minutes

2. Place mixture in a blender or food processor container and blend until smooth. Let cool before storing in the refrigerator for up to 1 month.