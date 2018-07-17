Healthy Recipes

DIY Ketchup

This better-for-you homemade ketchup is the perfect accompaniment to that burger and fries.

by MS, RD
Travis Rathbone
You'll need
  • 2 tsp canola or grape-seed oil
  • 1 small onion, chopped
  • ½ tsp salt
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1½ lbs plum tomatoes (about 5 total), diced
  • ¼ cup brown sugar
  • ¼ cup apple cider vinegar
  • 1 tbsp tomato paste
  • ½ tsp mustard powder
  • ¼ tsp allspice
  • ¼ tsp cayenne powder
Directions 
1. Heat oil in medium-size saucepan over medium heat. Add onion and salt and cook, stirring occasionally, until soft, about 5 minutes. Add garlic and cook for 30 seconds. Stir in the remaining ingredients, bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer until thickened, about 30 minutes
2. Place mixture in a blender or food processor container and blend until smooth. Let cool before storing in the refrigerator for up to 1 month.
