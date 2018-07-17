Healthy Recipes
DIY Ketchup
This better-for-you homemade ketchup is the perfect accompaniment to that burger and fries.
You'll need
- 2 tsp canola or grape-seed oil
- 1 small onion, chopped
- ½ tsp salt
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1½ lbs plum tomatoes (about 5 total), diced
- ¼ cup brown sugar
- ¼ cup apple cider vinegar
- 1 tbsp tomato paste
- ½ tsp mustard powder
- ¼ tsp allspice
- ¼ tsp cayenne powder
Directions
1. Heat oil in medium-size saucepan over medium heat. Add onion and salt and cook, stirring occasionally, until soft, about 5 minutes. Add garlic and cook for 30 seconds. Stir in the remaining ingredients, bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer until thickened, about 30 minutes
2. Place mixture in a blender or food processor container and blend until smooth. Let cool before storing in the refrigerator for up to 1 month.