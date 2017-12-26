Healthy Recipes

Gingerbread Cookie Post-Workout Shake for Maximum Muscle

Travis Rathbone
Calories 337
Protein 49g
Fat 5g
Carbs 22g
Gingerbread Cookie Protein Shake Prep time: 5 min.
You'll need
  • 1 scoop vanilla protein powder
  • ½ scoop Prograde Lean Chocolate Meal Replacement Powder
  • 1 cup organic skim milk
  • ½ tsp cinnamon
  • ½ tsp ginger
  • 1 dash ground cloves
  • 1 cup organic Greek yogurt
  • 5 ice cubes
Directions 
1. Add all of the ingredients into a blender and blend on medium-high for 30 seconds or until smooth.
