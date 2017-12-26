Healthy Recipes
Gingerbread Cookie Post-Workout Shake for Maximum Muscle
Get more from your workout and see better results with these delicious nutrient-nuked blends
Gingerbread Cookie Protein Shake Prep time: 5 min.
You'll need
- 1 scoop vanilla protein powder
- ½ scoop Prograde Lean Chocolate Meal Replacement Powder
- 1 cup organic skim milk
- ½ tsp cinnamon
- ½ tsp ginger
- 1 dash ground cloves
- 1 cup organic Greek yogurt
- 5 ice cubes
Directions
1. Add all of the ingredients into a blender and blend on medium-high for 30 seconds or until smooth.