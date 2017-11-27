Gluten-free Pork Banh Mi Stacks

Directions

1. Whisk together 2 tbsp rice vinegar, soy sauce, fish sauce, sesame oil, and garlic in a bowl. Pour marinade in a zip-top bag; add pork and chill for 2 hours.

2. Whisk together sugar and salt with 2 tbsp hot water in a bowl until sugar is dissolved. Stir in 1/3 cup rice vinegar. Add carrots, cucumber, and radish. Toss to coat and let sit at least 30 minutes.

3. In a small bowl, stir together mayonnaise and chili sauce.

4. Build a medium-hot fire in a charcoal grill, or heat a gas grill to medium-high. Remove pork from marinade; let excess drip off. Grill pork, turning a couple of times, until an internal temperature of 145°F is reached, about 12 minutes. Let pork rest 5 minutes, then thinly slice.

5. Brush both sides of bread slices with oil. Place on grill grate and heat until toasted on both sides. Be careful not to burn the bread.

6. To assemble, spread chili mayo on bread slices and top with sliced pork, pickled vegetables, and cilantro.