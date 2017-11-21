Healthy Recipes
Goat Cheese Mashed Cauliflower
Cauliflower can function as a substitute for high-carb ingredients in low-carb dishes, like these mock mashed potatoes.
Mashed potatoes are an undeniably delicious Thanksgiving staple, but they're not exactly macro-friendly, and that's where cauliflower can sub in for the classic starch. When prepared correctly, mashed cauliflower can resemble the look, taste, and mouth-feel of mashed potatoes, so much so that family and friends won’t know the difference. Try this lightened-up side, and make your entire Thanksgiving a healthier holiday with these better-for-you sides.
Goat Cheese Mashed Cauliflower Prep time: 10 min. | Cook time: 5 min.
You'll need
- 2 16-oz bags frozen cauliflower, prepared according to package directions
- 1 oz low-fat cream cheese
- 4 oz goat cheese
- 1 tsp garlic powder
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Smoked paprika to garnish
Directions
1. Combine the cooked cauliflower, cream cheese, goat cheese, garlic powder, salt, and pepper in a food processor, and blend until smooth and creamy.
2. Garnish with smoked paprika before serving.