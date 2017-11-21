Mashed potatoes are an undeniably delicious Thanksgiving staple, but they're not exactly macro-friendly, and that's where cauliflower can sub in for the classic starch. When prepared correctly, mashed cauliflower can resemble the look, taste, and mouth-feel of mashed potatoes, so much so that family and friends won’t know the difference. Try this lightened-up side, and make your entire Thanksgiving a healthier holiday with these better-for-you sides.

Goat Cheese Mashed Cauliflower Prep time: 10 min. | Cook time: 5 min. You'll need 2 16-oz bags frozen cauliflower, prepared according to package directions

1 oz low-fat cream cheese

4 oz goat cheese

1 tsp garlic powder

Salt and pepper to taste

Smoked paprika to garnish