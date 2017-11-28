This riff on cheesesteak sacks most of the carbs by swapping out the doughy bun for fresh, crisp lettuce leaves. If you're cooking away from home, pack the sliced steak and sliced vegetables in separate containers in a cooler.

Ketogenic: Philly Cheesesteak Lettuce Bundles Servings: 4

Prep time: 10 | Cook time: 10 You'll need 1 yellow onion, thinly sliced

2 cups sliced mushrooms

1 red bell pepper, thinly sliced

1 orange or yellow bell pepper, thinly sliced

4 tsp grape-seed oil or canola oil

½ tsp chili powder

¼ tsp salt

¼ tsp black pepper

1½ lbs strip loin, top loin, or boneless rib eye, trimmed and thinly sliced

1½ cups grated provolone cheese

8 large lettuce leaves

Chef's Tip: Place the steak in the freezer for about 45 minutes before slicing. This makes it easier to cut the meat razor-thin.