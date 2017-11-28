Healthy Recipes
Ketogenic Philly Cheesesteak Lettuce Bundles
Don't knock lettuce buns until you try them.
This riff on cheesesteak sacks most of the carbs by swapping out the doughy bun for fresh, crisp lettuce leaves. If you're cooking away from home, pack the sliced steak and sliced vegetables in separate containers in a cooler.
Ketogenic: Philly Cheesesteak Lettuce Bundles Servings: 4
Prep time: 10 | Cook time: 10
You'll need
- 1 yellow onion, thinly sliced
- 2 cups sliced mushrooms
- 1 red bell pepper, thinly sliced
- 1 orange or yellow bell pepper, thinly sliced
- 4 tsp grape-seed oil or canola oil
- ½ tsp chili powder
- ¼ tsp salt
- ¼ tsp black pepper
- 1½ lbs strip loin, top loin, or boneless rib eye, trimmed and thinly sliced
- 1½ cups grated provolone cheese
- 8 large lettuce leaves
Chef's Tip: Place the steak in the freezer for about 45 minutes before slicing. This makes it easier to cut the meat razor-thin.
Directions
1. Build a hot fire in a charcoal grill, or heat a gas grill to medium-high. Place a griddle cast-iron skillet on grill grate to heat.
2. In a large bowl, toss together onion, mushrooms, peppers, 2 tsp oil, chili powder, salt, and black pepper. Spread the vegetables out on the griddle or grill pan in a single layer and grill until they start to darken and are tender, 6 minutes, stirring occasionally. Transfer veggies back to the bowl.
3. Toss steak with 2 tsp oil and season with salt and pepper. Place steak on griddle or grill pan in a single layer and cook, undisturbed, until browned on bottoms. Flip and heat until browned on other sides. Return vegetables to grill, add cheese, and stir to melt cheese.
4. Divide steak and vegetables among lettuce leaves.