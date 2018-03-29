Healthy Recipes

Meatballs With Greek Goddess Dressing

This Greek-inspired meal is macro-friendly and delicious.

by
Lauri Patterson
Calories 170
Protein 30g
Fat 5g
Carbs 1g
Meatballs With Greek Goddess Dressing Servings: 4
You'll need
  • 1 lb lean ground turkey (or lean ground beef or chicken)
  • ¼ cup Parmesan cheese or almond flour
  • ¼ cup chopped flat-leaf parsley
  • ¼ cup finely diced red onion 1 tbsp minced garlic
  • Zest of 1 lemon
  • 1 tbsp lemon juice
  • 1 large egg white
  • 1 tsp dried oregano
  • ¼ tsp salt
  • ¼ tsp pepper
  • ¼ cup crumbled feta cheese
  • ½ cup tahini or hummus
  • ½ cup water
  • ¼ cup chopped flat-leaf parsley
  • ½ tsp salt
  • 2 tbsp minced garlic
  • 2 tbsp lemon juice
  • 2 tbsp apple cider vinegar

Recipe courtesy of dashingdish.com.

Directions 
1. Preheat oven to 450°F. Line a baking sheet with foil and spray with cooking spray.
2. In a large bowl, combine meatball ingredients. Form mixture into 2-tbsp-size meatballs. (Makes 16 balls.)
3. Place meatballs onto baking sheet and spray tops with cooking spray. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes, until cooked through and meat registers 165°F.
4. To make dressing, combine ingredients in a blender or food processor and blend until smooth.
5. Drizzle meatballs with dressing and serve with flatbread or a Greek salad, if desired.
