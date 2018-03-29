Healthy Recipes
Meatballs With Greek Goddess Dressing
This Greek-inspired meal is macro-friendly and delicious.
Meatballs With Greek Goddess Dressing Servings: 4
You'll need
- 1 lb lean ground turkey (or lean ground beef or chicken)
- ¼ cup Parmesan cheese or almond flour
- ¼ cup chopped flat-leaf parsley
- ¼ cup finely diced red onion 1 tbsp minced garlic
- Zest of 1 lemon
- 1 tbsp lemon juice
- 1 large egg white
- 1 tsp dried oregano
- ¼ tsp salt
- ¼ tsp pepper
- ¼ cup crumbled feta cheese
- ½ cup tahini or hummus
- ½ cup water
- ¼ cup chopped flat-leaf parsley
- ½ tsp salt
- 2 tbsp minced garlic
- 2 tbsp lemon juice
- 2 tbsp apple cider vinegar
Recipe courtesy of dashingdish.com.
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 450°F. Line a baking sheet with foil and spray with cooking spray.
2. In a large bowl, combine meatball ingredients. Form mixture into 2-tbsp-size meatballs. (Makes 16 balls.)
3. Place meatballs onto baking sheet and spray tops with cooking spray. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes, until cooked through and meat registers 165°F.
4. To make dressing, combine ingredients in a blender or food processor and blend until smooth.
5. Drizzle meatballs with dressing and serve with flatbread or a Greek salad, if desired.