Meatballs With Greek Goddess Dressing

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 450°F. Line a baking sheet with foil and spray with cooking spray.

2. In a large bowl, combine meatball ingredients. Form mixture into 2-tbsp-size meatballs. (Makes 16 balls.)

3. Place meatballs onto baking sheet and spray tops with cooking spray. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes, until cooked through and meat registers 165°F.

4. To make dressing, combine ingredients in a blender or food processor and blend until smooth.

5. Drizzle meatballs with dressing and serve with flatbread or a Greek salad, if desired.