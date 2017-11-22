Muscle-building Crock-pot Recipe: Pizza Casserole

Directions

1. Chop the onion and pepper, brown the meat, and cook the pasta. Stir in the meat, and top it off with mozzarella cheese and pepperoni.

2. Mix the onion and pepper into the cooked meat.

3. In the crock pot, add the canned tomatoes, pasta, water, pepperoni, seasonings, and cheese, and stir well. Make sure that you separate the pepperoni as you add it in, and save some for the top.

4. Cook on low for five hours.