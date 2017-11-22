Healthy Recipes
Muscle-building Crock-pot Recipe: Pizza Casserole
Cooking can be a chore, but not if you plan ahead.
It’s Friday and you want pizza, but you know it will destroy your diet. Instead of ringing up the local pizza parlor, make your own version. By the time you walk through your door at the end of the day, it will be ready to eat. Using an already-made pizza dough for this recipe will be difficult because the crust will burn, and it will also demolish your macros. Change up the pizza dough to Barilla Plus Pasta—it’s packed with more protein than your basic pizza crust.
Pizza Casserole Servings: 6
You'll need
- 1 lb lean, ground turkey
- 2 cups pasta rotini
- 1 onion, chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 28-oz can crushed tomatoes
- 4.5 oz turkey pepperoni
- 2 tsp oregano
- 2 tsp salt
- 1 tsp pepper
- 1/2 chopped green pepper
- 2 cups reduced-fat mozzarella cheese
Directions
1. Chop the onion and pepper, brown the meat, and cook the pasta. Stir in the meat, and top it off with mozzarella cheese and pepperoni.
2. Mix the onion and pepper into the cooked meat.
3. In the crock pot, add the canned tomatoes, pasta, water, pepperoni, seasonings, and cheese, and stir well. Make sure that you separate the pepperoni as you add it in, and save some for the top.
4. Cook on low for five hours.