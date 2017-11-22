Muscle-building Crock-pot Recipe: Quinoa-, Ground Beef-stuffed Peppers

Directions

1. To start, cook the quinoa according to package instructions.

2. Sauté the onion then add the ground beef to pan, and cook until brown.

3. Add the chili powder and chipotle liquid to the pan, then add in the black beans, tomato paste, and three-fourths cup of the crushed tomatoes. Once the sauce thickens, stir in the quinoa.

4. After everything has evenly cooked through, scoop the filling into each pepper. Then top each pepper off with cheese.

5. Layer about a half-cup of the crushed tomatoes and a quarter-cup of water at the bottom of the crock pot. Place each pepper in the crock pot, cut-side up. Cook for five hours.