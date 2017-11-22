Healthy Recipes
Muscle-building Crock-pot Recipe: Quinoa-, Ground Beef-stuffed Peppers
These stuffed peppers are loaded with protein for maximum muscle-building potential.
Stuffed peppers are not only easy to make, they can be loaded with protein. For this recipe, load each pepper up with quinoa, lean ground beef, and black beans. Each protein is jam-packed with amino acids; your muscles will start growing in no time. The chili powder won’t only spice up the flavor, but your health as well. The spice can boost immunity, reduce pain, and fight free radicals. Another added benefit is that it contains the compound capsaicin, which has been shown to rev up the metabolism and help the body burn fat.
Slow-cooker Quinoa- & Ground Beef-stuffed Peppers Servings: 5
You'll need
- 1 cup quinoa
- 2 cups water
- 1 onion, chopped
- 5 tsp chili powder
- 2 tsp chipotle liquid from canned chipotle peppers
- 1 cup canned black beans
- 1 Tbsp tomato paste
- 1 ¼ cup canned, crushed tomatoes
- ½ cup reduced-fat Monterey Jack cheese
- 5 bell peppers, halved lengthwise with seeds and ribs removed
- 1 Tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 pound lean, ground beef
Directions
1. To start, cook the quinoa according to package instructions.
2. Sauté the onion then add the ground beef to pan, and cook until brown.
3. Add the chili powder and chipotle liquid to the pan, then add in the black beans, tomato paste, and three-fourths cup of the crushed tomatoes. Once the sauce thickens, stir in the quinoa.
4. After everything has evenly cooked through, scoop the filling into each pepper. Then top each pepper off with cheese.
5. Layer about a half-cup of the crushed tomatoes and a quarter-cup of water at the bottom of the crock pot. Place each pepper in the crock pot, cut-side up. Cook for five hours.