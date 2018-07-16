Healthy Recipes
Pepperoni Pizza
This healthier take on a fast-food staple is a formidable replacement.
CHEF’S TIP: Flatbreads, naan, and bagel halves can serve as healthier pizza bases. But if you just need an authentic experience, try hitting up your local pizzeria. Most will sell you a ball of premade pizza dough.
Pepperoni Pizza Servings: 2
You'll need
- 1 tsp canola or grape-seed oil, plus more for brushing
- 2 cups sliced cremini mushrooms
- 2 large whole-wheat pitas
- ½ cup marinara sauce
- 1 cup grated mozzarella cheese
- ½ cup sliced roasted red peppers
- ½ cup sliced pepperoni
- ¼ cup sliced black olives
- 1 cup arugula
- 1 tsp extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 tsp red wine vinegar
- salt, to taste
Directions
1. Heat oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add mushrooms and cook 2 minutes.
2. Preheat broiler with oven rack about 6 inches from the top. Place pitas on a baking sheet, brush tops with oil, and broil for 90 seconds, or until golden brown on top.
3. Spread marinara sauce over pitas. Scatter on cheese, mushrooms, red peppers, pepperoni, and olives. Broil 1 minute, or until cheese has melted.
4. Toss arugula with olive oil, vinegar, and salt. Top pizzas with arugula.