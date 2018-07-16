Pepperoni Pizza

Directions

1. Heat oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add mushrooms and cook 2 minutes.

2. Preheat broiler with oven rack about 6 inches from the top. Place pitas on a baking sheet, brush tops with oil, and broil for 90 seconds, or until golden brown on top.

3. Spread marinara sauce over pitas. Scatter on cheese, mushrooms, red peppers, pepperoni, and olives. Broil 1 minute, or until cheese has melted.

4. Toss arugula with olive oil, vinegar, and salt. Top pizzas with arugula.