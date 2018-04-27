Healthy Recipes
Pescatarian Posole Stew
Whether you're refueling after a workout or sitting down for dinner, this take on a Mexican classic is the perfect pescatarian option.
A SoCal resident, "Posh Pescatarian" Stephanie Harris-Uyidi spends a good portion of her exercise time paddleboarding on the Pacific. “It’s a core crusher,” she says. She shared this this lighter pescatarian version of posole (pronounced pho-soh-lay), a Mexican stew normally made with pork, uses halibut bones to create a simple, flavorful broth that’s lighter in calories yet still hearty enough for either a full meal or a refueling snack after a day out on the water.
Pescatarian Posole Stew Servings: 4-6
You'll need
- 1 bay leaf
- pinch of sea salt
- 3 lbs fresh, meaty halibut bones Avocado oil
- 1 white onion, coarsely chopped
- 2 tbsp cumin
- 2 tbsp coriander
- 2 tbsp chili powder
- 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
- 6 medium tomatillos, diced
- 1 serrano pepper, finely chopped
- 1 bunch cilantro, coarsely chopped
- 1 (15 oz) can white hominy, rinsed Lime wedges for serving
Get more easy, healthy fish recipes from the Posh Pescatarian here.
Directions
1. Bring 2 quarts water to a boil in a stockpot, then reduce heat to low and add bay leaf, sea salt, and fish bones. Simmer for 20 minutes, then let cool.
2. Strain broth through a sieve set over a large bowl and pick the cooked fish from the bones. Set aside broth and fish pieces and start the stew.
3. Set stockpot over medium-high heat and add enough avocado oil to coat bottom. Add onion and sauté until translucent, about 5 minutes.
4. Add cumin, coriander, chili powder, and garlic and cook until fragrant, stirring often, about 2 minutes. Add tomatillos and serrano pepper and cook until softened, about 2 minutes more.
5. Stir in fish bone broth, cooked fish, cilantro, and hominy. Bring to a boil and reduce heat to low. Cover and simmer for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.
6. Serve with lime wedges and vegeta- bles such as radish, if desired.