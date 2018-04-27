Pescatarian Posole Stew

Directions

1. Bring 2 quarts water to a boil in a stockpot, then reduce heat to low and add bay leaf, sea salt, and fish bones. Simmer for 20 minutes, then let cool.

2. Strain broth through a sieve set over a large bowl and pick the cooked fish from the bones. Set aside broth and fish pieces and start the stew.

3. Set stockpot over medium-high heat and add enough avocado oil to coat bottom. Add onion and sauté until translucent, about 5 minutes.

4. Add cumin, coriander, chili powder, and garlic and cook until fragrant, stirring often, about 2 minutes. Add tomatillos and serrano pepper and cook until softened, about 2 minutes more.

5. Stir in fish bone broth, cooked fish, cilantro, and hominy. Bring to a boil and reduce heat to low. Cover and simmer for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.

6. Serve with lime wedges and vegeta- bles such as radish, if desired.