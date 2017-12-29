Poached Turkey with Mushroom Gravy

Directions

1. To poach turkey, place breasts, onion, carrot, celery, garlic, thyme, lemon, salt, and peppercorns in a large saucepan. Add enough water to completely cover turkey by at least 1 inch. Bring water to a very slight simmer with just a few bubbles breaking the surface and cook, partially covered, for 20 minutes, or until meat is cooked through and an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the meat registers 165°F. Adjust heat as needed during cooking to maintain the slight simmer and skim off any foam that forms on the surface of the water.

2. To make gravy, melt butter in medium- size saucepan over medium heat. Add mushrooms, shallots, garlic, and salt; cook until mushrooms have softened, about 5 minutes. Add wine, raise heat to medium-high, and boil until liquid has reduced by half, about 3 minutes.

3. In a small bowl, whisk cornstarch, 1 tbsp at a time, into cup of broth. Add remaining broth, thyme, and pepper to pan with mushrooms. Return to a boil, then stir in the cornstarch- broth mixture. Simmer until thickened, 6 to 8 minutes.

4. Slice turkey and place on a serving platter. Serve with a bowl of gravy.