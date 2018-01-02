Post-workout Shake: Cherry Vanilla

This post-workout protein shake can easily be mistaked for a mouth-watering smoothie. With coconut milk as a subsitute for regular milk, you don't have to worry about packing on the pounds, and the chia seeds are a great source of omega-3 fatty acids, fiber, and protein. Fill your belly and get all the nutrients you need with this delicious recipe.

Cherry Vanilla Protein Shake Servings: 1

You'll need 1½ tsp all-natural almond butter

¾ cup coconut milk

½ cup frozen cranberries

1 cup dark, pitted cherries

½ scoop vanilla whey protein powder

½ tbsp chia seeds

1 tsp pure agave nectar

1 cup ice