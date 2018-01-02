Healthy Recipes
Post-workout Shake: Cherry Vanilla
This delicious, nutrient-packed blend will leave you wanting more.
This post-workout protein shake can easily be mistaked for a mouth-watering smoothie. With coconut milk as a subsitute for regular milk, you don't have to worry about packing on the pounds, and the chia seeds are a great source of omega-3 fatty acids, fiber, and protein. Fill your belly and get all the nutrients you need with this delicious recipe.
Cherry Vanilla Protein Shake Servings: 1
You'll need
- 1½ tsp all-natural almond butter
- ¾ cup coconut milk
- ½ cup frozen cranberries
- 1 cup dark, pitted cherries
- ½ scoop vanilla whey protein powder
- ½ tbsp chia seeds
- 1 tsp pure agave nectar
- 1 cup ice
Directions
1. Add all of the ingredients into a blender and blend on medium-high for 1 minute or until smooth.