Post-workout Shake: Cherry Vanilla

This delicious, nutrient-packed blend will leave you wanting more.

Calories 380
Protein 15g
Fat 21g
Carbs 33g
This post-workout protein shake can easily be mistaked for a mouth-watering smoothie. With coconut milk as a subsitute for regular milk, you don't have to worry about packing on the pounds, and the chia seeds are a great source of omega-3 fatty acids, fiber, and protein. Fill your belly and get all the nutrients you need with this delicious recipe.

Cherry Vanilla Protein Shake Servings: 1
You'll need
  • 1½ tsp all-natural almond butter
  • ¾ cup coconut milk
  • ½ cup frozen cranberries
  • 1 cup dark, pitted cherries
  • ½ scoop vanilla whey protein powder
  • ½ tbsp chia seeds
  • 1 tsp pure agave nectar
  • 1 cup ice
Directions 
1. Add all of the ingredients into a blender and blend on medium-high for 1 minute or until smooth.
