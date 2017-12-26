Healthy Recipes
Post-workout Shake: Chocolate Peanut Butter
This post-workout shake tastes like a candy bar but packs way more of a nutrient punch.
Chocolate Peanut Butter Shake Servings: 1
Prep time: 5 min.
Prep time: 5 min.
You'll need
- 1 scoop chocolate protein powder
- 1 cup original unsweetened almond milk or water
- ½ cup 2% organic cottage cheese
- 2 tbsp all-natural peanut butter
- 1 cup ice
Directions
1. Add all of the ingredients into a blender and blend on medium-high for 30 seconds or until smooth.