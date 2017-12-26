Healthy Recipes

Post-workout Shake: Peanut Butterscotch

Get a sweet dose of protein in your next post-workout shake.

Calories 375
Protein 37g
Fat 19g
Carbs 21g
Peanut Butterscotch Protein Shake Servings: 1
You'll need
  • 1 scoop chocolate protein powder
  • ⅓ cup 2% organic cottage cheese
  • 2 tbsp ground flax seeds
  • 1 tbsp all-natural peanut butter
  • 1 tbsp sugar-free butterscotch instant Jell-O pudding
  • 1 cup ice
  • ¼ cup water
Directions 
1. Add the flax seeds, cottage cheese, peanut butter, protein powder, Jell-O mix, ice, and water into a blender in that order.
2. Blend on medium-high for 1 minute or until smooth.
