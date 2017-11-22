Healthy Recipes
Pumpkin Pie Chia Pudding
This pumpkin pie chia pudding is easier on the waistline, yet still reminiscent of the real thing.
The perfect ending to a Thanksgiving feast is something sweet and preferably pumpkin-flavored, and this healthier substitute for classic pumpkin pie is simple and delicious. Try this lightened-up dessert, and make your entire Thanksgiving a healthier holiday with these better-for-you sides.
Pumpkin Pie Chia Pudding Prep time: 10 min. | Cook time: 2 hrs.
You'll need
- ¼ cup chia seeds
- 1 cup unsweetened almond milk
- ½ cup pumpkin puree
- 1-2 Tbsp maple syrup
- 1 tsp pumpkin pie spice
- Pumpkin-flavored low-fat Greek yogurt
- Toasted pecan pieces to garnish
Directions
1. Combine the chia seeds, almond milk, pumpkin puree, maple syrup, and pumpkin pie spice in a medium-size bowl, and mix until well-blended.
2. Cover, and refrigerate for at least two hours before serving.
3. Top with a dollop of Greek yogurt, and sprinkle with toasted pecan pieces.