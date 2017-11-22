Healthy Recipes

Pumpkin Pie Chia Pudding

This pumpkin pie chia pudding is easier on the waistline, yet still reminiscent of the real thing.

The perfect ending to a Thanksgiving feast is something sweet and preferably pumpkin-flavored, and this healthier substitute for classic pumpkin pie is simple and delicious. Try this lightened-up dessert, and make your entire Thanksgiving a healthier holiday with these better-for-you sides.

Pumpkin Pie Chia Pudding Prep time: 10 min.   |   Cook time: 2 hrs.
You'll need
  • ¼ cup chia seeds
  • 1 cup unsweetened almond milk
  • ½ cup pumpkin puree
  • 1-2 Tbsp maple syrup
  • 1 tsp pumpkin pie spice
  • Pumpkin-flavored low-fat Greek yogurt
  • Toasted pecan pieces to garnish
Directions 
1. Combine the chia seeds, almond milk, pumpkin puree, maple syrup, and pumpkin pie spice in a medium-size bowl, and mix until well-blended.
2. Cover, and refrigerate for at least two hours before serving.
3. Top with a dollop of Greek yogurt, and sprinkle with toasted pecan pieces.
