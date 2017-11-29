Healthy Recipes
Smoked Fish Dip
Tired of using the same old dip at parties? It's time to try something new.
Bringing store-bought dip to the show is not only lame, but it'll blow up your waistline in no time. This tasty dip features fish (the meat of choice for the red-meat weary crowd) for a boost in healthy fats and ricotta cheese for creamy protein.
Smoked Fish Dip Servings: 6
Prep time: 20
You'll need
- ¾ lb smoked fish, such as salmon or trout
- ½ cup ricotta cheese
- ½ cup reduced fat cottage cheese
- 1 jarred roasted red pepper
- 1 garlic clove, chopped
- 3 tbsp chopped fresh dill
- 1 tbsp prepared horseradish
- 2 tsp capers
- ¼ tsp black pepper
- 2 tbsp chopped chives
Directions
1. Place smoked fish, ricotta, cheese, sour cream, roasted red pepper, garlic, dill, horseradish, capers, and black pepper in a food processor and pulse until well combined.
2. Place dip in serving bowl and garnish with chives.