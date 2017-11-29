Bringing store-bought dip to the show is not only lame, but it'll blow up your waistline in no time. This tasty dip features fish (the meat of choice for the red-meat weary crowd) for a boost in healthy fats and ricotta cheese for creamy protein.

Smoked Fish Dip Servings: 6

Prep time: 20 You'll need ¾ lb smoked fish, such as salmon or trout

½ cup ricotta cheese

½ cup reduced fat cottage cheese

1 jarred roasted red pepper

1 garlic clove, chopped

3 tbsp chopped fresh dill

1 tbsp prepared horseradish

2 tsp capers

¼ tsp black pepper

2 tbsp chopped chives