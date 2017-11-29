Healthy Recipes

Smoked Fish Dip

Tired of using the same old dip at parties? It's time to try something new.

by MS, RD
Marcus Nilsson
Calories 133
Protein 14g
Fat 7g
Carbs 4g
Bringing store-bought dip to the show is not only lame, but it'll blow up your waistline in no time. This tasty dip features fish (the meat of choice for the red-meat weary crowd) for a boost in healthy fats and ricotta cheese for creamy protein.

Smoked Fish Dip Servings: 6
Prep time: 20
You'll need
  • ¾ lb smoked fish, such as salmon or trout
  • ½ cup ricotta cheese
  • ½ cup reduced fat cottage cheese
  • 1 jarred roasted red pepper
  • 1 garlic clove, chopped
  • 3 tbsp chopped fresh dill
  • 1 tbsp prepared horseradish
  • 2 tsp capers
  • ¼ tsp black pepper
  • 2 tbsp chopped chives
Directions 
1. Place smoked fish, ricotta, cheese, sour cream, roasted red pepper, garlic, dill, horseradish, capers, and black pepper in a food processor and pulse until well combined.
2. Place dip in serving bowl and garnish with chives.
