Healthy Recipes
Spicy Chicken and Root Vegetable Soup
This healthy recipe is perfect with leftover chicken or turkey.
This soup recipe is the perfect answer to leftover turkey or chicken.
Spicy Chicken and Root Vegetable Soup Servings: 4
Prep time: 10 | Cook time: 35
Prep time: 10 | Cook time: 35
You'll need
- 1 cup packed baby spinach
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1 medium onion, chopped
- 1 medium carrot, chopped
- 1 celery rib, chopped
- 1 medium turnip, chopped
- 1 (15 oz) can brown lentils, drained
- 6 oz leftover skinless chicken, shredded
- 6 cups (48 fluid oz) low-sodium chicken stock
- 1 tbsp mirin (Japanese sweet rice wine found in the Asian-foods
- 2 bay leaves
- 1/8 tsp cayenne
It'll have even four-day-old poultry tasting as moist and succulent as the day you cooked it up.
Directions
1. Stack spinach leaves, roll, then slice into ribbons.
2. Heat oil in a large pot over medium heat. When simmering, add onion, carrot, celery, and turnip. Cook until onion is translucent, about 4 minutes. Add lentils, chicken, stock, mirin, and bay leaves; stir to combine. Turn heat up to high and bring to a boil, then reduce heat, cover, and simmer until lentils are tender, about 20 minutes.
3. Remove bay leaves. Stir in cayenne and spinach. Ladle into bowls.