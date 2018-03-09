Spicy chicken and root vegetable soup

Directions

1. Stack spinach leaves, roll, then slice into ribbons.

2. Heat oil in a large pot over medium heat. When simmering, add onion, carrot, celery, and turnip. Cook until onion is translucent, about 4 minutes. Add lentils, chicken, stock, mirin, and bay leaves; stir to combine. Turn heat up to high and bring to a boil, then reduce heat, cover, and simmer until lentils are tender, about 20 minutes.

3. Remove bay leaves. Stir in cayenne and spinach. Ladle into bowls.