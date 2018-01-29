Healthy Recipes
Spicy Flatbread Lamb Burger
Get jacked with this juicy burger guaranteed to help you pack on muscle.
Warning: not all burgers are great for a muscle-building diet. Your typical fast food burger that is drowning in grease won't do you any favors. However, this spicy lamb burger straddles the line of being both delicious and nutritious.
Spicy Flatbread Lamb Burger Servings: 4
You'll need
- 1 lb lamb shoulder, freshly ground
- 4 6-inch skewers
- Olive oil
- Kosher salt
- 4 Greek pita-bread flats
- 4 tbsp hummus
- 4 tbsp harissa or sambal oelek
- Feta Spread:
- 1/3 cup goat’s-milk yogurt
- 1/3 cup crumbled feta cheese
- 1⁄4 cup peppadew
- pickled peppers, chopped
- 1⁄4 tbsp chopped garlic
- 1⁄2 tbsp kosher salt
- 1/8 tbsp ground black pepper
- 1 tbsp lemon juice
- Seasoning:
- 1⁄2 tsp ground cumin
- 1⁄2 tsp dried oregano
- 1⁄2 tsp kosher salt
- Vegetable + Pickle Salad:
- 1 cup lettuce, julienned thin
- 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
- 30 mint leaves
- 1⁄2 cup dill pickle, thinly sliced
- 1 tsp olive oil
- 1tsp lemon juice
Recipe by Chef Mark Fuller, Ma’ono (Seattle)
Directions
1. Preheat the grill. Divide ground lamb into 8 equal parts. Roll each portion into an oblong meatball. Pat down each ball slightly to flatten. Skewer mini lamb patties, lightly oil, and season liberally with kosher salt. Grill for 3 minutes, then flip. Continue to grill for 2 more minutes, then remove from grill and rest for 3 to 5 minutes.
2. Combine feta-spread ingredients and mix well. Cover with plastic wrap and keep refrigerated until served.
3. Combine seasoning ingredients. Firmly rub together with your fingers.
4. While lamb is resting, grill pita to heat through and toss salad.
5. Spread hummus and harissa on pita. Assemble as pictured, spooning on feta, seasoning, and salad, and serve.