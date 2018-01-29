Spicy Flatbread Lamb Burger

Directions

1. Preheat the grill. Divide ground lamb into 8 equal parts. Roll each portion into an oblong meatball. Pat down each ball slightly to flatten. Skewer mini lamb patties, lightly oil, and season liberally with kosher salt. Grill for 3 minutes, then flip. Continue to grill for 2 more minutes, then remove from grill and rest for 3 to 5 minutes.

2. Combine feta-spread ingredients and mix well. Cover with plastic wrap and keep refrigerated until served.

3. Combine seasoning ingredients. Firmly rub together with your fingers.

4. While lamb is resting, grill pita to heat through and toss salad.

5. Spread hummus and harissa on pita. Assemble as pictured, spooning on feta, seasoning, and salad, and serve.