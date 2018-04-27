Spicy Shrimp Flatbread

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 400°F.

2. Heat olive oil in a sauté pan over medium-high heat. Add shrimp and garlic, sea salt, and black pepper to taste. Sauté about 4 minutes, until shrimp are opaque in center.

3. Dress each flatbread by adding a layer of cheese, tomatoes, and shrimp.

4. Bake flatbread in oven for 5 to 6 minutes, until cheese has melted.

5. Cut into slices and top with arugula,red pepper to taste, and spritz of olive oil.