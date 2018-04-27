Healthy Recipes
Spicy Shrimp Flatbread
Mix it up with this simple, quick shrimp flatbread next time you're craving seafood.
Boxing is "Posh Pescatarian" chef Stephanie Harris-Uyidi’s go-to HIIT workout, but it leaves her pumped, drained, and hungry. This easy-to-prepare dinner can be whipped up quickly and provides adequate doses of replenishing protein and carbs. “I’ll also pile on salad greens and pour on some vegetable salsa whenever possible,” she says.
Spicy Shrimp Flatbread Servings: 6
You'll need
- 2 lbs shrimp, peeled, deveined, and sliced down the back
- 2 tbsp olive oil, plus more for serving Garlic
- sea salt
- black pepper
- 6 store-bought flatbreads
- 3 cups shredded mozzarella cheese
- 1 cup canned tomatoes (or4–5fresh tomatoes, thinly sliced)
- 1 cup arugula
- red pepper flakes
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 400°F.
2. Heat olive oil in a sauté pan over medium-high heat. Add shrimp and garlic, sea salt, and black pepper to taste. Sauté about 4 minutes, until shrimp are opaque in center.
3. Dress each flatbread by adding a layer of cheese, tomatoes, and shrimp.
4. Bake flatbread in oven for 5 to 6 minutes, until cheese has melted.
5. Cut into slices and top with arugula,red pepper to taste, and spritz of olive oil.