Healthy Recipes
Steak With Irish Whiskey Sauce
Take your steak up a notch with a delicious, Irish-whiskey-based sauce.
Follow this recipe for perfectly done steak with a unique, delicious sauce.
Steak With Irish Whiskey Sauce Servings: 2
Prep time: 5 min. | Cook time: 10-15 min.
You'll need
- 2 6 ounce grass-fed New York strip steaks
- salt and pepper
- 1 tbsp olive or grapeseed oil
- ½ cup Irish whiskey
- 2 cups half-and-half
- 1 tbsp chopped fresh tarragon
Chef's tip: Don't be afraid of using butter and cream, preferably grass-fed and organic, in moderation.
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 425F.
2. Preheat a skillet on high for 1 minute. Season steaks with ¼ tsp salt and pepper.
3. Drizzle oil in pan and sear steaks for 2 minutes on each side to brown.
4. Place steaks on a foil-lined baking pan and wipe off any excess oil with a paper towel. Place steaks in oven for 4 minutes for medium-rare (5 minutes for medium). When steaks are done, let rest for 3 to 4 minutes.
5. While steaks are cooking, reduce skillet heat to low, then very carefully add whiskey to pan. (Stand back.) Tilt the pan very carefully so the flame ignites the pan. The flame wlll burn off the alcohol. Cook for 20 seconds, then add half-and-half and tarragon. Increase heat to medium and let simmer until reduced by half, 4 to 5 minutes.
6. Pour the sauce through a strainer, then serve with steaks.