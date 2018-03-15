Steak With Irish Whiskey Sauce

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 425F.

2. Preheat a skillet on high for 1 minute. Season steaks with ¼ tsp salt and pepper.

3. Drizzle oil in pan and sear steaks for 2 minutes on each side to brown.

4. Place steaks on a foil-lined baking pan and wipe off any excess oil with a paper towel. Place steaks in oven for 4 minutes for medium-rare (5 minutes for medium). When steaks are done, let rest for 3 to 4 minutes.

5. While steaks are cooking, reduce skillet heat to low, then very carefully add whiskey to pan. (Stand back.) Tilt the pan very carefully so the flame ignites the pan. The flame wlll burn off the alcohol. Cook for 20 seconds, then add half-and-half and tarragon. Increase heat to medium and let simmer until reduced by half, 4 to 5 minutes.

6. Pour the sauce through a strainer, then serve with steaks.