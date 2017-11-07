Sweet and Savory Cranberry Chutney

Directions

1. In a medium saucepan, heat oil over low heat. Add leek, stirring on occasion for about 5 minutes. Stir in cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg. Cook for 1-2 minutes.

2. Raise the heat to high; stir in remaining ingredients. Bring mixture to a boil and stir so ingredients are well mixed.

3. Reduce heat to simmer and cook mixture until cranberries are split and apple pieces are tender, 10-12 minutes. If mixture is too thick, add 1-2 tbsp water and stir.

4. Remove from heat. Chutney will thicken slightly as it cools. Taste for seasoning, adding more salt, pepper, maple syrup, ginger, nutmeg, or cinnamon as desired.