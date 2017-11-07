Healthy Recipes
Sweet and Savory Cranberry Chutney
This holiday side will keep your meal light without sacrificing flavor.
Check out some of our best healthy holiday recipes to keep your diet on track all winter long.
Sweet and Savory Cranberry Chutney Servings: 4
Prep time: 15 min. | Cook time: 20 min.
Prep time: 15 min. | Cook time: 20 min.
You'll need
- 2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 leek, halved lengthwise, washed well, cut into thin slices, and rinsed again
- ½ tsp freshly ground cinnamon
- 1 thumbnail-size piece of fresh ginger, diced
- ½ tsp freshly ground ginger
- ¼ tsp ground nutmeg
- 1 large tart apple, cored and diced (peel if desired)
- 2 cups fresh frozen cranberries (if frozen don't thaw)
- ½ cup pure maple syrup
- ¼ cup apple-cider vinegar
- ¼ cup brown sugar
- 5 tbsp water, divided
- 2 tbsp dried cherries, coarsely chopped (dried cranberries can be a substitute)
- 1 tbsp Dijon mustard
- ¾ tsp sea salt
- ¼ tsp ground black pepper
Directions
1. In a medium saucepan, heat oil over low heat. Add leek, stirring on occasion for about 5 minutes. Stir in cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg. Cook for 1-2 minutes.
2. Raise the heat to high; stir in remaining ingredients. Bring mixture to a boil and stir so ingredients are well mixed.
3. Reduce heat to simmer and cook mixture until cranberries are split and apple pieces are tender, 10-12 minutes. If mixture is too thick, add 1-2 tbsp water and stir.
4. Remove from heat. Chutney will thicken slightly as it cools. Taste for seasoning, adding more salt, pepper, maple syrup, ginger, nutmeg, or cinnamon as desired.