Healthy Recipes
Sweet Potato, Cranberry, Pecan, & Quinoa Stuffing
This twist on a typically nutrient-void Thanksgiving classic is the prefect side dish.
Although classic stuffing is one of the least healthy, most nutrient-void Thanksgiving side dishes of them all, that doesn’t mean you have to avoid this Thanksgiving staple completely. Try this lightened-up version instead, and make your entire Thanksgiving a healthier holiday with these better-for-you sides.
Lightened-up Stuffing Prep time: 15 min. | Cook time: 25 mn.
You'll need
- 1 cup rainbow quinoa (or any color quinoa), prepared in 2 cups of chicken or vegetable broth with 2 bay leaves
- 2 medium sweet potatoes, peeled and diced
- ½ red onion, quartered
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 4 tsp olive oil
- 1 tsp dried thyme
- 1 tsp dried rosemary
- ½ tsp dried sage
- ½ cup dried cranberries
- ¼ cup toasted pecans
- to taste salt and pepper
Directions
1. Drizzle the sweet potatoes, onion, and garlic with 2 tsp of olive oil, season with salt and pepper, and roast at 375° until tender, about 20 to 25 minutes.
2. Mix sweet potatoes, onion, garlic, and cooked quinoa, and stir in remaining olive oil and remaining ingredients. Season with salt and pepper to your liking.