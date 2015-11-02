Top 8 Energy-Enhancing Foods

In this fast-paced world, we too often choose convenience over health when it comes to selecting a mid-day pick-me-up. Quick and easy energy enhancers—in the form of refined sugar-laden coffees and energy drinks—may jump-start your day, but this boost is often accompanied by a crash.

Luckily, some simple additions to your diet can act as natural energy boosters and help you fight fatigue—no Starbucks necessary.

Indulge in some wholesome foods that will feed your body with key nutrients shown to improve energy and alertness.