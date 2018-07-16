Directions

1. Place tuna in a bowl and flake with a fork. Add yogurt, sun-dried tomatoes, lemon juice, salt, and pepper. Mix gently.

2. Preheat oven broiler. Slice hoagie rolls in half almost all the way through. Remove some of the doughy insides of the bread so you have more room for the filling. Place bread on a baking sheet and broil 30 seconds per side, or until toasted.

3. Spread mustard on tops and bottoms of rolls and layer bottoms with spinach. Top with tuna salad, olives, jalapeño, cucumber, and onion.