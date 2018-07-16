CHEF’S TIP: Toasting the bun adds flavor and helps keep the tuna salad from squirting out onto the table (and your shirt).
Tuna Sub Servings: 2
You'll need
- 2 (5 oz) cans water-packed light tuna, drained
- ¼ cup plain Greek yogurt
- ⅓ cup chopped sun-dried tomatoes
- 1 tbsp fresh lemon juice
- ¼ tsp salt
- ¼ tsp black pepper
- 2 whole-grain hoagie or sub rolls
- 2 tbsp Dijon mustard
- 2 cups baby spinach
- ¼ cup sliced kalamata olives
- ¼ cup canned pickled jalapeno slices, drained
- ½ cup sliced cucumber
- ½ cup sliced red onion
Directions
1. Place tuna in a bowl and flake with a fork. Add yogurt, sun-dried tomatoes, lemon juice, salt, and pepper. Mix gently.
2. Preheat oven broiler. Slice hoagie rolls in half almost all the way through. Remove some of the doughy insides of the bread so you have more room for the filling. Place bread on a baking sheet and broil 30 seconds per side, or until toasted.
3. Spread mustard on tops and bottoms of rolls and layer bottoms with spinach. Top with tuna salad, olives, jalapeño, cucumber, and onion.