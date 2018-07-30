Healthy Recipes
Tuscan Salmon and Arugula Salad
Grilled salmon takes this hearty salad from side dish to main course.
Chef's Tip: Steam asparagus before adding it to your salad if you prefer it on the softer side.
Tuscan Salmon and Arugula Salad Servings: 1
You'll need
- 6 sun-dried tomatoes (not oil-packed)
- 4 cups arugula
- 1 cup asparagus pieces
- 1 oz low-fat mozzarella cheese, cubed
- 1 roasted red pepper, cut into bite-size strips
- 2 tbsp reduced-fat roasted red pepper, balsamic, or Italian dressing
- 6 oz grilled salmon
Directions
1. Rehydrate sun-dried tomatoes, if necessary, by placing them in a small saucepan and covering with water. Place pan over high heat and boil tomatoes until soft, about 6 minutes. Drain and run tomatoes under cold water, then chop into small pieces.
2. In a large bowl, add arugula, asparagus, mozzarella, roasted red pepper, and sun-dried tomatoes. Add dressing and toss. Top with salmon.