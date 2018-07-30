Tuscan Salmon and Arugula Salad

Directions

1. Rehydrate sun-dried tomatoes, if necessary, by placing them in a small saucepan and covering with water. Place pan over high heat and boil tomatoes until soft, about 6 minutes. Drain and run tomatoes under cold water, then chop into small pieces.

2. In a large bowl, add arugula, asparagus, mozzarella, roasted red pepper, and sun-dried tomatoes. Add dressing and toss. Top with salmon.