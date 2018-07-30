Healthy Recipes

Tuscan Salmon and Arugula Salad

Grilled salmon takes this hearty salad from side dish to main course.

Sam Kaplan
Calories 521
Protein 46g
Fat 27g
Carbs 24g
Chef's Tip: Steam asparagus before adding it to your salad if you prefer it on the softer side.

Tuscan Salmon and Arugula Salad Servings: 1
You'll need
  • 6 sun-dried tomatoes (not oil-packed)
  • 4 cups arugula
  • 1 cup asparagus pieces
  • 1 oz low-fat mozzarella cheese, cubed
  • 1 roasted red pepper, cut into bite-size strips
  • 2 tbsp reduced-fat roasted red pepper, balsamic, or Italian dressing
  • 6 oz grilled salmon
Directions 
1. Rehydrate sun-dried tomatoes, if necessary, by placing them in a small saucepan and covering with water. Place pan over high heat and boil tomatoes until soft, about 6 minutes. Drain and run tomatoes under cold water, then chop into small pieces.
2. In a large bowl, add arugula, asparagus, mozzarella, roasted red pepper, and sun-dried tomatoes. Add dressing and toss. Top with salmon.
