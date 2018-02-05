Healthy Recipes
Veal Patty Melt Madame
Get some quality protein into your day with this veal-based spin on a burger.
Yes, we all love burgers and we all need protein, so pump your burger up another notch and crack an egg right on top. This classic veal-based melt recipe is all you need when for a killer muscle-building dinner.
Veal Patty Melt Madame
You'll need
- 2 lbs ground veal
- ¾ lb ground beef
- 2 eggs
- 4 tbsp Worcestershire sauce
- 1 tbsp 1 tbsp garlic powder
- 1 tbsp onion powder
- Salt, white pepper, Tabasco to taste
- 1 Spanish onion, caramelized
- 3 plum tomatoes, blanched, de-seeded cut into quarters and cooked on a rack at 300° till dry
- 2 tsp chopped parsley
- 4 slices of provolone cheese
- 4 slices brioche cut one-inch thick/large dice toast
- For Sauce:
- 1 cup Dijon mustard
- 2 tbsp whole-grain mustard
- ¼ cup blended oil
- 2 tbsp honey
- 3 tbsp red wine vinegar
- Salt to taste
Recipe by Chef John Fraser
Directions
1. Mix meats with 1 egg, Worcestershire, and garlic and onion powders and form patties with hands. Chill patties in the fridge.
2. Mix ingredients for sauce in a mixing bowl and chill.
3. Mix bread and vinaigrette in a warm sauté pan and add onions, tomatoes, and parsley.
4. Sear patties on high heat till medium rare and top with provolone and a sunny-side egg.
5. Place the patty on top of the warm bread, salad, and serve.