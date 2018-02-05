Healthy Recipes

Veal Patty Melt Madame

Get some quality protein into your day with this veal-based spin on a burger.

Calories 1055
Protein 89g
Fat 46g
Carbs 68g
Fiber 5g
Yes, we all love burgers and we all need protein, so pump your burger up another notch and crack an egg right on top. This classic veal-based melt recipe is all you need when for a killer muscle-building dinner.  

You'll need
  • 2 lbs ground veal
  • ¾ lb ground beef
  • 2 eggs
  • 4 tbsp Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 tbsp 1 tbsp garlic powder
  • 1 tbsp onion powder
  • Salt, white pepper, Tabasco to taste
  • 1 Spanish onion, caramelized
  • 3 plum tomatoes, blanched, de-seeded cut into quarters and cooked on a rack at 300° till dry
  • 2 tsp chopped parsley
  • 4 slices of provolone cheese
  • 4 slices brioche cut one-inch thick/large dice toast
  • For Sauce:
  • 1 cup Dijon mustard
  • 2 tbsp whole-grain mustard
  • ¼ cup blended oil
  • 2 tbsp honey
  • 3 tbsp red wine vinegar
  • Salt to taste

Recipe by Chef John Fraser

Directions 
1. Mix meats with 1 egg, Worcestershire, and garlic and onion powders and form patties with hands. Chill patties in the fridge.
2. Mix ingredients for sauce in a mixing bowl and chill.
3. Mix bread and vinaigrette in a warm sauté pan and add onions, tomatoes, and parsley.
4. Sear patties on high heat till medium rare and top with provolone and a sunny-side egg.
5. Place the patty on top of the warm bread, salad, and serve.
