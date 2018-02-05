Veal Patty Melt Madame

Directions

1. Mix meats with 1 egg, Worcestershire, and garlic and onion powders and form patties with hands. Chill patties in the fridge.

2. Mix ingredients for sauce in a mixing bowl and chill.

3. Mix bread and vinaigrette in a warm sauté pan and add onions, tomatoes, and parsley.

4. Sear patties on high heat till medium rare and top with provolone and a sunny-side egg.

5. Place the patty on top of the warm bread, salad, and serve.