Healthy Recipes
Vegetarian Tex-Mex Nacho Salad
This nutrient-dense salad is a perfect sub for cheesy nachos.
Skip the soupy potato salad. Instead, opt for this fiber-rich, nutrient-dense salad that is a punt away from the calorie bomb that is cheese-soaked nachos.
Vegetarian Tex-Mex Nacho Salad Servings: 6
Prep time: 15 min.
Prep time: 15 min.
You'll need
- 2 cups cooked or canned black beans
- 2 cups cooked or canned pinto beans
- 1½ cups frozen (thawed) or canned corn
- 4 cups shredded red cabbage
- 1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved
- 1 mango, peeled and cubed
- 3 scallions, sliced
- ¾ cup reduced-fat sour cream
- Juice of 1 lime
- 1 avocado
- 1 chipotle chili pepper in adobo sauce
- 1 tsp cumin powder
- ½ tsp salt
- 3 cups crumbled tortilla chips
Directions
1. In a large bowl, toss together beans, corn, cabbage, tomatoes, mango, and scallions.
2. Place sour cream, 3 tbsp water, lime juice, avocado, chipotle chili pepper, cumin, and salt in a blender and blend until smooth. Add avocado dressing to bowl with bean mixture and toss to combine. Just before serving, top with tortilla chips.