Vegetarian: Tex-Mex Nacho Salad

Directions

1. In a large bowl, toss together beans, corn, cabbage, tomatoes, mango, and scallions.

2. Place sour cream, 3 tbsp water, lime juice, avocado, chipotle chili pepper, cumin, and salt in a blender and blend until smooth. Add avocado dressing to bowl with bean mixture and toss to combine. Just before serving, top with tortilla chips.