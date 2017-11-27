Healthy Recipes

Vegetarian Tex-Mex Nacho Salad

This nutrient-dense salad is a perfect sub for cheesy nachos.

MS, RD
Calories 364
Protein 16g
Fat 9g
Carbs 60g
Skip the soupy potato salad. Instead, opt for this fiber-rich, nutrient-dense salad that is a punt away from the calorie bomb that is cheese-soaked nachos.

Vegetarian Tex-Mex Nacho Salad Servings: 6
Prep time: 15 min.
You'll need
  • 2 cups cooked or canned black beans
  • 2 cups cooked or canned pinto beans
  • 1½ cups frozen (thawed) or canned corn
  • 4 cups shredded red cabbage
  • 1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 1 mango, peeled and cubed
  • 3 scallions, sliced
  • ¾ cup reduced-fat sour cream
  • Juice of 1 lime
  • 1 avocado
  • 1 chipotle chili pepper in adobo sauce
  • 1 tsp cumin powder
  • ½ tsp salt
  • 3 cups crumbled tortilla chips
Directions 
1. In a large bowl, toss together beans, corn, cabbage, tomatoes, mango, and scallions.
2. Place sour cream, 3 tbsp water, lime juice, avocado, chipotle chili pepper, cumin, and salt in a blender and blend until smooth. Add avocado dressing to bowl with bean mixture and toss to combine. Just before serving, top with tortilla chips.
