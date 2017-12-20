Matthew Leete/Getty Images

Lose Fat

5 Ways to Stay Fit During the Holidays

Follow these simple tips to maintain your weight loss and fitness success this holiday season.

by
Matthew Leete/Getty Images
View Gallery (5)

We're smack dab in the middle of the holiday eating and drinking season; food and festivities will be plentiful, so don't jump in blindly. It is totally possible to still enjoy good food and mingle your way through the holidays without adding unwanted weight. Here are the top-five tips to keep that body-fat percentage low and remain shredded this holiday season.

5 Ways to Stay Fit During the Holidays
icon_grid_24 close
1 of 5
close
1 of 5
Nastasic/Getty Images
1. Keep Your Routine

There's no reason to stop working out. Going to a party? Go for a run or get in a good workout at the gym before you head out. Or plan a semi-private training session the morning after a big bash. You'll be less likely to overindulge if you know you're going to get an ass kicking the next morning.

2 of 5
sjharmon/Getty Images
2. Fill up on Veggie and Lean Protein

Take your time and look at your options. Be smart about your choices. If that finger food looks loaded with cheese, keep walking. Some things just aren't worth it. If you're going to indulge a little, make sure it's with your favorite food. Make those calories count. Have a small amount and move on.

3 of 5
Xsandra
3. Portion Control

If you have a choice of plates, grab the smaller one and fill it with healthy choices. It will feel like you're eating more, when in fact you're eating less. Less is more in this case.

4 of 5
Portra Images/Getty Images
4. Be the Life of the Party

This doesn't mean doing keg stands with the host. Alcohol is a diet-killer, so choose your beverage wisely. My favorite is a nice glass of champagne at 80 calories a glass. You can still have fun without getting wasted. It's been proven. If your mouth is busy socializing it's less likely to be in the corner overeating. If there's a dance floor, get out there and burn some extra calories.  

5 of 5
Kathrin Ziegler/Getty Images
5. Stay Hydrated

If you find yourself getting hungry but would really prefer to cap your calorie count where it's at, just chug water. Water fills you up and fires up your metabolism. This one's a no-brainer.

Topics:
Comments