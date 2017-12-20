Matthew Leete/Getty Images
Lose Fat
5 Ways to Stay Fit During the Holidays
Follow these simple tips to maintain your weight loss and fitness success this holiday season.
We're smack dab in the middle of the holiday eating and drinking season; food and festivities will be plentiful, so don't jump in blindly. It is totally possible to still enjoy good food and mingle your way through the holidays without adding unwanted weight. Here are the top-five tips to keep that body-fat percentage low and remain shredded this holiday season.
1 of 5
Nastasic/Getty Images
2 of 5
sjharmon/Getty Images
3 of 5
Xsandra
4 of 5
Portra Images/Getty Images
5 of 5
Kathrin Ziegler/Getty Images